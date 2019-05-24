Six Children Taken To Hospital Following Serious Incident In Sheffield

The police cordon in place in Shiregreen. Picture: PA

Six children have been taken to hospital after a "serious incident" at a home in Sheffield, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said were called to "reports of concerns for safety" at a property in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, at 7:30 on Friday morning.

An air ambulance landed in the playground of nearby Hartley Brook Primary Academy, with paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Emergency services confirmed six children were taken to hospital.

Police confirmed they have made two arrests but have not provided further details at this stage.

A force spokesperson said: "There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue inquiries."

A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.

Police have not said the exact nature of the incident but that it is "ongoing".