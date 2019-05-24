Six Children Taken To Hospital Following Serious Incident In Sheffield

24 May 2019, 11:28 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 11:31

The police cordon in place in Shiregreen.
The police cordon in place in Shiregreen. Picture: PA

Six children have been taken to hospital after a "serious incident" at a home in Sheffield, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said were called to "reports of concerns for safety" at a property in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, at 7:30 on Friday morning.

An air ambulance landed in the playground of nearby Hartley Brook Primary Academy, with paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Emergency services confirmed six children were taken to hospital.

Police confirmed they have made two arrests but have not provided further details at this stage.

A force spokesperson said: "There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue inquiries."

A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.

Police have not said the exact nature of the incident but that it is "ongoing".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Taiwan gay marriage: Hundreds of couples tie the knot on historic day

Jeremy Kyle Show: Trolls target woman after death of partner who appeared on show
Theresa May breaks down in tears as she resigns

Theresa May Resigns: The Emotional Moment PM Broke Down In Tears

Politics

Two teenage boys die after 'serious incident' in Sheffield

Theresa May resigns with 'deep regret' over Brexit

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The 18 Tory Leadership Candidates Challenging The PM
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit