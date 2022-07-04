Six dead and 24 wounded after July Fourth shooting in Chicago as police hunt suspect

4 July 2022, 20:18 | Updated: 4 July 2022, 21:08

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb and officers are searching for a suspect who fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said on Monday.
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb and officers are searching for a suspect who fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb and officers are searching for a suspect who fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said on Monday.

Highland Park police commander Chris O'Neill, the incident commander at the scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white man wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

Lake County major crime taskforce spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene.

Mr Covelli said police believe there was only one gunman and warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Police have not released any details about the victims or wounded.

The parade began at about 10am local time, but it was suddenly halted about 10 minutes later after shots were fired.

Hundreds of parade-goers, some visibly bloodied, fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, pushchairs, bicycles and blankets.

Police told people: "Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here."

Highland Park police commander Chris O'Neill, the incident commander at the scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white man wearing a white or blue T-shirt.
Highland Park police commander Chris O'Neill, the incident commander at the scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white man wearing a white or blue T-shirt. . Picture: Getty
Highland Park Police initially said in a statement that five people had been killed and 19 people were taken to hospital, but those numbers were revised soon after at the news conference (pictured, camp chairs abandoned at the side of the road)
Highland Park Police initially said in a statement that five people had been killed and 19 people were taken to hospital, but those numbers were revised soon after at the news conference (pictured, camp chairs abandoned at the side of the road). Picture: Getty

Read more: Six dead after chunk of glacier breaks off and slams into hikers on Italian mountain

Highland Park Police initially said in a statement that five people had been killed and 19 people were taken to hospital, but those numbers were revised soon after at the news conference.

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming.

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk on to the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks, until she heard people shouting about a gunman.

"We just start running in the opposite direction," she told The Associated Press.

Her five-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons.

He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on its website that the festivities were to include a children's bike and pet parade.

Ms Troiani said she pushed her son's bike, running through the area to get back to their car.

Read more: Vegan mother found guilty of murder of son after feeding him only raw fruit and veg

Lake County major crime taskforce spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene.
Lake County major crime taskforce spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene. . Picture: Getty

In a video that she shot on her phone, some of the children are visibly startled at the loud noise and they scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.

"It was just sort of chaos," she said.

"There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running."

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker said in a tweet that he is "closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park" and that Illinois state police are assisting.

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with co-workers and the group was preparing to turn on to the main route when she saw people running from the area.

"People started saying 'There's a shooter, there's a shooter, there's a shooter'," Glickman told the Associated Press.

"So we just ran. We just ran. It's like mass chaos down there."

"I'm so freaked out," she said. "It's just so sad."

Read more: One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed the prime minister over the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip despite allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

'You cannot judge on rumour': Jacob Rees-Mogg backs PM over Chris Pincher appointment

Jacob Rees-Mogg has criticised Labour's Brexit plan

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams Labour over 'half-cocked' Brexit plan

sdad

Single-sex toilets to be mandatory in all public buildings

Shahida Parveen died after a routine appointment turned fatal

Mum-of-three killed in botched operation by elderly doctor who lied about his age

afasf

Climate protesters cover Constable painting with 'apocalyptic vision of the future'

Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was rescued from the water at West Angle Bay on Friday evening and airlifted to hospital but could not be saved.

Boy, 11, dies on Pembrokeshire beach after getting into trouble in the water

Former doctor Vinesh Godhania, who was jailed for secretly filming women taking showers and having sex on a pin-hole camera hidden in an electric toothbrush, has been struck off the medical register

'Porn addict' doctor struck off after being jailed for secretly filming women having sex

Some say fish tanks, dim lighting and calming music would make parliament more inclusive

Fish tanks and calming music could be introduced to make Parliament more 'inclusive'

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'

EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there a heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Weather

Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'

A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'

Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park
Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says
The Special Air Service has banned troops from using "offensive" nicknames

SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'
Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Arrests made as protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt
Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain the appointment of Chris Pincher

PM under pressure to explain Chris Pincher appointment after 'groping' allegations
Jake McLean (centre) was reportedly killed in the crash, whilst Yazmin Oukhellou (insert) was injured

Lauren Goodger's ex Jake McLean dies in car crash with TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou injured
A piece of glacier broke away on the Marmolada mountain

Six dead after chunk of glacier breaks off and slams into hikers on Italian mountain
The British Army's social media accounts have been hacked

British Army hit by cyber-attack as Twitter account retweets about ape-themed NFTs
Several people have been killed in a shooting in a Copenhagen shopping centre

Chilling video shows suspected Copenhagen gunman brandishing rifle before 3 were killed
A caller told LBC that 'no show' job hunters were fuelling chaos at airports

‘No-show’ job-hunters fuelling airport chaos and delays, recruitment insider says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 3/7 | Watch again

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London