Police hunt as six injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in North London hit-and-run

Four people were taken to hospital. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

Six people were injured after a car collided with pedestrians on a pavement in a hit-and-run in North London last night.

The smash took place shortly after 7pm yesterday in Haringey, North London, with police, the fire brigade and ambulance service rushing to the scene.

In total, six people were injured, with four taken to hospital.

None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening, police have confirmed.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show a black 4x4 race off from the scene as passers-by ran over to help the injured pedestrians.

One person appears to attempt to run after the fleeing vehicle and kicks it, while another person shouts: "They just ran over all these people!"

Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, said she was "disgusted" that the driver left the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are working to trace the driver.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and road closures are in place.

"The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision. Further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5189/22Jan.