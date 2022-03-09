Six new civilian routes open out of Ukraine - as Russians 'agree to 12-hour ceasefire'

9 March 2022, 10:31 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 10:39

Six new evacuation routes - including out of the city of Mariupol - have been opened
Six new evacuation routes - including out of the city of Mariupol - have been opened. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Six new 'humanitarian corridors' will be opened in Ukraine on Wednesday, to allow civilians to flee cities under attack from Russian forces.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said there would be a 12-hour ceasefire in six areas, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

The ceasefire began at 9am local time, Ms Vereshchuk said in a video address - 7am in the UK.

She said Russian forces had agreed not to fire during the 12-hour window.

But Moscow have been accused of violating several ceasefires in recent days, most recently on Tuesday.

Russian forces agreed to allow people to escape Mariupol and to let humanitarian aid in - but then planted mines along the route and shelled civilians, according to the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

However on the same day Ukraine successfully evacuated 5,000 civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy.

Whether Russia allow the most recent evacuations to take place remains to be seen.

It is also not clear where the six routes will lead to. Previous evacuation corridors offered led to Russia or its ally Belarus, and were rejected by the Ukrainian government as a result.

As well as a corridor out of Mariupol to the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, the evacuation routes should also allow for safe passage out of Sumy, Enerhodar, Volnovakha and Izyum.

There are also a number of towns where civilians will be evacuated to Kyiv, according to the BBC.

Shortly after a ceasefire was agreed yesterday, the Ukraine MFA said it was violated by Russian forces.

"8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia," they said in a tweet.

"Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments."

It was not the first ceasefire they broke, with past attacks resulting in the deaths of civilians - something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he "will not forgive".

"We will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people," he said.

"We will not forgive. Hundreds and hundreds of victims. Thousands and thousands suffering.

"And God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never.

"And instead of forgiveness, there will be a day of judgement."

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago.

In that time, intense fighting has raged in a number of regions and many cities have suffered repeated shell attacks - but Russia has so far failed to take the capital of Kyiv.

In it's latest intelligence update, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: "Fighting north-west of Kyiv remains ongoing with Russian forces failing to make any significant breakthroughs.

"The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled by Russian forces and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling.

"Ukrainian air defences appear to have enjoyed considerable success against Russia’s modern combat aircraft, probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air.

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

