Six teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder as man, 35, dies after assault

Police were called to the assault in Cramlington on Saturday morning. Picture: Google Street View

By Nick Hardinges

Six teenage boys aged between 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man, 35, died from head injuries following an assault in Northumberland.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service on Saturday to an assault that took place shortly after 1am in the Romsey Close area of Cramlington.

Officers and paramedics attended and found the victim with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday as a result of his injuries.

Northumbria Police has now launched a murder investigation and the man's family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have been notified.

Six males have been arrested - all aged between 16 and 17 - on suspicion of murder.

We have launched a murder investigation after a man died following an assault in Cramlington.



Shortly after 1am yesterday we were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of an assault having taken place in the Romsey Close area.



Full details👉https://t.co/A6m11m8k0k pic.twitter.com/bYnX9EChXO — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) May 30, 2021

A spokesperson for the force said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life as a result of this tragic incident.

"We would ask that the family’s privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how the victim, in this case, has ultimately lost his life.

"A team of detectives are now working to establish the facts and we’d encourage any witnesses to come forward."

Police said several people are believed to have been in the area at the time of the attack.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault - or any motorists passing the area who may have dashcam footage - to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the constabulary via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of its website, or by calling 101 quoting log 82 290521. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information at the Northumbria Police website.