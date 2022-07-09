Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder after 'utterly tragic' stabbing of man in 20s

9 July 2022, 19:38

Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder in Preston
Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder in Preston. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Megan Hinton

Six teenagers have been arrested after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Lancashire on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Detectives were called to report of an assault on Raikes Road, Preston, at around 6.25pm after a man was found with stab wounds to his chest.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later died.

Two boys aged 16 and an 18-year-old woman, all from Preston, as well as an 18-year-old man from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

Police confirmed they had arrested two further suspects, two girls, aged 15 and 16, both from Preston, on suspicion of murder overnight.

All remain in custody.

Detective Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "Firstly, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the man's family and friends.

"This is an utterly tragic and heart-breaking incident and my thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

"We now have six people are in custody and we have a dedicated team of detectives working across a number of enquiries.

"I would urge any witnesses, who have yet to speak to police, to come forward and tell us what they know.

“This is the second fatal stabbing in Preston in the last month and I understand that people in the local community may be concerned.

"These two offences are not linked but the outcome is that two families in Preston have now been left devastated by the impact of knife crime.

"I would urge to anyone thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences – you could end up jailed, injured or killed."

A post mortem examination is taking place today and detectives are now appealing for information as a major investigation is underway.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1135 of July 8.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

