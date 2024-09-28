Six turtles washed up on UK shores released back into the wild by the Royal Navy

Green sea turtle (file). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Six rare turtles that washed up on UK shores have been released back into their natural habitat by the Royal Navy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The six turtles had been swept away from their natural habitat in the Caribbean or Eastern Seaboard of the US to the much colder seas of the UK.

The creatures - found on beaches in Devon, Cornwall and North Wales - had all been 'cold-stunned' by the chilly British waters, and were close to dying.

After being found, they were rehabilitated by Newquay's Blue Reef Aquarium and Anglesey Sea Zoo.

The turtles quickly made a home at the zoo, being named Jason, Perran, Gordon, Hayle, Holly and Tonn.

Read more: Cinnamon the fugitive capybara reunited with family after week on the run

The crew of the Royal Navy warship - HMS Medway - transported the reptiles to the Azores as it headed towards the Caribbean, setting them free.

Steve Matchett, group curator for Blue Reef Aquarium, said: "All the turtles arrived in a weakened state - in many cases we were unsure if they were going to make it overnight.

Blue Reef Aquarium. Picture: Blue Reef Aquarium

"All were dehydrated and emaciated. This is due to being too cold for a long period and being unable to feed or function properly. They have all prospered once we got them past the initial stages.

"We are very grateful to the navy for stepping in to repatriate these rescued turtles."

Rod Jones, the Royal Navy's senior maritime environmental protection adviser, said: "As professional mariners, many of us are keen to do what we can to reduce the loss of biodiversity at sea.

"Encountering marine wildlife is one of the great joys of seafaring and if we can assist, even in a small way, to make that more likely in the future we are pleased to be able to do that.

"Assisting turtles to return to warmer waters may not be the Royal Navy's primary role but as a government body we are very pleased to be able to support the UK's ambition for more healthy and diverse seas."