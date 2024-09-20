Fury as Sky Glass customers complain their TVs won’t turn on and they've been 'bricked'

Sky Glass customers have said a software update had 'bricked' their TVs. Picture: Sky/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Hundreds of Sky Glass customers and Sky streaming customers have vented their fury after their devices wouldn’t turn on.

Glitches first began yesterday evening, with hundreds of devices believed to have been affected.

Customers were being advised to restart their devices.

A Sky Spokesperson said: “We are sorry that some Sky Glass and Stream customers are currently experiencing issues when trying to switch on their devices.”

Sky Customers were given specific instructions on how to properly restart their devices.

I'm assuming @skytv have rolled out a broken update to Sky Glass, which essentially bricks your TV.



To fix, unplug your TV from the wall, hold the power button on the side of the TV, plug back in while still holding, keep holding until the red light flashes on the front, let go. pic.twitter.com/xBKNGalpXF — Dan Porter (@danporter) September 20, 2024

Dan Porter posted online: “I’m assuming SkyTV have rolled out a broken update to Sky Glass, which essentially bricks your TV.

“To fix, unplug your TV from the wall, hold the power button on the side of the TV, plug back in while still holding, keep holding until the red light flashes on the front, let go.”

Sky glass tv problem 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nxskms5zDT — CoolstoryBroYT  (@Coolstorybrotec) September 20, 2024

Another customer wrote: “My Sky Glass has now been off for the best part of 11 hours. Are you able to provide an update on the fix? We pay a lot of money each month for the use of your services and understand at times faults happen, but 11 hours so far with no end in sight, it's not good.”

If your Sky Glass or Sky Stream won't turn on, please follow these instructions: https://t.co/1UybX4OJuX pic.twitter.com/NxdJD8sSkh — Sky Group (@SkyGroup) September 20, 2024

A third posted: “Got my sky glass working. Turn off at wall. Finger on the power button on the side, flip the switch back on with your finger still on the button. Wait til light flashes red continuously and let go. Let it do its thing didn’t work earlier as I tried so worth a go for those in need”

Lauren Evans wrote: “Can someone from SkyTV confirm what the nationwide issue is with Sky Glass and what's being done to resolve it? Twitter suggests a 45+ minute wait time to speak to someone on the phone. Not sure I have it in me to listen to 45+ minutes of fuzzy *on hold* music…”

Customers feared the issued may have been caused by an update that “bricked” their TV.

It is not clear when the issue is likely to be fully resolved.