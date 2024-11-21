Jealous husband 'murdered brother-in-law and tried to kill wife' after finding text saying she planned to leave him

21 November 2024, 15:06

Finlay MacDonald is accused of trying to murder his wife Rowena
Finlay MacDonald is accused of trying to murder his wife Rowena.

By Kit Heren

A jealous husband is accused of murdering his brother in law and trying to kill his wife after finding out she planned to leave him.

Finlay MacDonald said he felt "a darkness come over" him after stabbing his wife in the kitchen of their home on the Scottish island of Skye.

MacDonald then got into his car with a shotgun and a machete before carrying out the other attacks he is accused of.

MacDonald, 41, is on trial accused of murdering his brother-in-law John MacKinnon on August 10, 2022 by repeatedly discharging a shotgun at him in the village of Teangue on Skye.

He is accused of firing a shotgun at married couple Fay and John MacKenzie and attempting to murder them in the village of Dornie, Wester Ross, on the same day.

Forensics officers at the scene of an incident at a property in the Dornie area of Wester Ross, on the northwest coast of Scotland.
He is also accused of attempting to murder his wife, Rowena, by repeatedly stabbing her in the village of Tarskavaig, on Skye's Sleat peninsula, also on August 10.

In addition, MacDonald faces a charge of possession of a shotgun "with intent by means thereof to endanger life".

He denies all the charges against him.

On Thursday, the court was shown footage of a police interview with MacDonald at an Inverness police station the day after the alleged attacks.

In it, MacDonald, draped with what appeared to be a blue blanket, explained his life had been on a "downward spiral" in the months leading up to the incident.

The Isle of Skye
He said he was suffering from a number of physical problems that left him in pain and unable to work, including a lung condition and a displaced bone in his chest.

He added that when he went for osteopathy treatment from Mr MacKenzie, he was "subjected to a brutal manipulation" which left him in "chronic pain".

He said this left him with spinal problems that he felt had "taken (his) life chances away".

MacDonald also told police how his marriage suffered as a result of his deteriorating mental and physical health.

He said his wife "resented" his health conditions and became cold towards him, and that she had told him she did not love him any more.

Forensics officers at the scene of an incident at a property in the Teangue area on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.
This came to a head, he said, on the morning of August 10, when after becoming "suspicious" he looked at his wife's phone and saw text messages between her and her boss in which she said she was going to leave MacDonald.

He said after confronting his wife about the messages, she tried to grab his phone, which had pictures of the text messages, and that the pair "wrestled" before he stabbed her with a knife he had been using for whittling wood.

"I just had a moment of madness and then I realised what I had done and I just broke down," he said in the interview.

He explained he "didn't know what I was going to do" when he got into his car with a shotgun, "a couple of hundred" cartridges and a knife, but that he began thinking about grievances with his brother-in-law and osteopath.

The court heard he told police he first drove to Mr McKinnon's house, where he "confronted him and said he had bullied me and he is horrible to me".

Forensics officers at the scene of an incident at a property in the Dornie area of Wester Ross, on the northwest coast of Scotland.
He said his brother-in-law "came towards me" and he shot him twice, once in the front and once in the side.

He said he then drove the 10-15 miles to Mr MacKenzie's house, and that he fired through the window when nobody appeared to be there.

MacDonald told police Mr MacKenzie then came out of the house, and that the pair went into the kitchen where they began "wrestling" for the gun, before it "went off", the court heard.

He said he next remembered being tasered by police, who the court earlier heard had followed him to Mr MacKenzie's house.

MacDonald has lodged a special defence against the murder charge, claiming his "ability to determine or control his conduct was substantially impaired by reason of abnormality of mind", and a judge said he could be convicted of an alternative charge of culpable homicide if the jury believed his defence of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues in front of Judge Lady Drummond.

