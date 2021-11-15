Tory sleaze scandal: Attempt to scrap standards reforms blocked

15 November 2021, 22:39 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 23:16

Christopher Chope was seen to shout "object" in the Commons chamber
Christopher Chope was seen to shout "object" in the Commons chamber. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

An attempt to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster's sleaze row has been blocked by a Tory MP.

A shout of "object" was heard from in the Commons chamber from Christopher Chope when the motion was moved, meaning it could not be approved this evening.

The motion aimed to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson's suspension for breaking lobbying rules.

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans said it is now "up to the Government to re-programme that particular motion".

Chris Bryant, the Labour MP who chairs the Standards Committee said: "Unfortunately, because a single MP objected to the motion endorsing the committee on standards report on Owen Paterson, the house has still not resolved this matter.

"The government will have to bring it forward ASAP with time allocated, if the house isn’t to fall into further disrepute."

SNP Commons leader Pete Wishart, who was in the chamber at the time, said attempts to settle the matter swiftly on Monday night ended "in misery and failure".

Mr Wishart claimed there were metaphorical "daggers being flung backwards" at Mr Chope by Government chief whip Mark Spencer.

He added: "They are all in absolute utter chaos - their best intentions to have it kept from debate in the House has gone."

The block comes after Boris Johnson admitted the Owen Paterson scandal "could have been handled better".

Pressure has grown on the Prime Minister to apologise for the way the Conservatives handled calls for Owen Paterson to be suspended from Parliament, which led to a series of revelations against Tory MPs with consultancy positions outside of their parliamentary work.

A row over second jobs erupted last week after Conservative MP Owen Paterson was found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials on behalf of two firms he was working for as a paid consultant.

Tory MPs were furious after they were ordered to vote for a review of the system which could have allowed Mr Paterson to appeal against a recommended six-week suspension, only for ministers to abandon the plan when opposition parties refused to co-operate.

It forced other Tory MPs into the spotlight including Geoffrey Cox, who came underwire when it was revealed he earned around £900,000 from second jobs outside of parliament.

