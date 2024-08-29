Keir Starmer confirms he is considering smoking ban in pub gardens in bid to 'reduce burden' on NHS

Keir Starmer has confirmed a ban on smoking in outdoor spaces. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister has confirmed he is considering plans to ban smoking in outdoor areas, as Labour pushes to make Britain smoke-free.

Sir Keir Starmer said the measure was being proposed to prevent unnecessary deaths and reduce the burden on the NHS.

On Thursday, he said more than 80,000 people die as a result of smoking every year.

"We can't walk past that," he told Channel 4, adding this number has a "huge impact" on the NHS and the cost is picked up by the taxpayer.

He added details of the legislation will be set out but according to reports, ministers are looking at extending the ban to pub gardens, outside hospitals, and even stadiums too

People drinking and smoking in a pub garden. Picture: Alamy

It is thought cigarette smoking could also be banned outside football stadiums, in outdoor restaurants, open-air spaces at nightclubs, and pavements by them, according to the plans.

The activity could also come to an end outside universities, hospitals, sports grounds, children's play areas and small parks could also be barred.

However, private homes and large open spaces such as parks and streets would not be affected by the new legislation.

The plans are set to be revealed as part of a strengthened Tobacco and Vapes Bill proposed by Rishi Sunak, according to the Sun.

Labour did not include these plans as part of their manifesto in the General Election, saying only that they would honour the Conservatives' plan to phase out smoking gradually by continually raising the legal smoking age.

The plan is said to have caused dispute in the government, with some concerned about the potential impact of the extended ban on pubs and restaurants.

But others are said to have pointed to the billions that smoking costs the taxpayer each year, as well as the huge health impact.

Over six million people in the UK are still believed to be smokers. The NHS has warned of the danger of passive smoking to non-smokers, especially children.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks.

"Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from second-hand smoking.

"We’re considering a range of measures to finally make Britain smoke-free.”