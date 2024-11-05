Cigarettes will not be banned in pub gardens under new Labour plan create 'smoke-free generation'

5 November 2024, 00:02 | Updated: 5 November 2024, 00:14

Keir Starmer is not set to ban smoking in pub gardens, contrary to earlier reports
Keir Starmer is not set to ban smoking in pub gardens, contrary to earlier reports. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A new bill that would extend the indoor smoking ban to outdoor spaces will not include beer gardens, the government has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Sir Keir Starmer announced the government was looking at tougher rules around smoking in August, reports emerged that pub gardens would be impacted - sparking concerns among landlords.

But the government has now said the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will extend the indoor ban to “specific outdoor spaces” with “children’s playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals” among those being considered.

The new laws, which are being introduced to parliament on Tuesday, also extend the smoking ban to include vapes.

Disposable vapes are also due to be banned from June 1, 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

The Bill would also prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought as the government bid to create the "first smoke-free generation".

Rachel Johnson ‘fears a ban on smoking in pub gardens it’s not going to fly'

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, said: "Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill-health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure.

“This government is taking bold action to create the first smoke free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of secondhand smoke.

“This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick.”

The Bill would introduce a ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as powers to restrict the flavours, display and packaging of vapes and other nicotine products.

It is also set to propose a licensing scheme for retailers who sell tobacco and nicotine products, as called for by the UK Vaping Industry Association.

Matthew Wright on Labour's smoking ban proposals

Tobacco use is the UK's single biggest preventable cause of death, killing two-thirds of long-term users and causing 80,000 deaths every year.

Health authorities also say there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.

A similar Bill was tabled by the previous government, but was shelved as a result of the general election being called.

The proposals were later revived by the Labour Government in July.

In August, reports suggested suggested ministers were considering banning smoking in some outdoor areas, such as beer gardens and outside stadiums, to improve public health.

However, last month further reports emerged suggesting that Downing Street is now blocking the move.

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the number of cancers caused by smoking has increased by 17% since 2003.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: "Today is a significant step forward in the journey to creating a smokefree UK.

"By increasing the age of sale of tobacco products and properly funding cessation services, the government can build a healthier future, prevent cancer, and protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.

"We urge all MPs to prioritise the nation's health by voting in favour of the Bill and ensuring that this historic legislation is implemented across the UK."

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, welcomed the introduction of the Bill.

He said: "This is a major piece of legislation which if passed will have a positive and lasting impact on the health of the nation.

"A smokefree country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future.

"Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia."

Esther McVey defends using Holocaust analogy to criticise smoking ban

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive at Action on Smoking (Ash), described the Bill as a "world-leading piece of legislation".

She added: "It opens up an important debate about smoking and how long we are prepared to tolerate the incredible harms it does to our society.

"Over the last 50 years smoking has taken more than eight million lives in the UK. The health community and the public support the Government in this historic effort to phase out the sale of tobacco.

"Smoking will not steal the health and wealth of future generations."

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, NHS England national speciality advisor for tobacco dependency said: "NHS treatments, including nicotine replacement therapy, are helping thousands of adults each year to live healthier lives and we have seen adult smoking rates drop by more than half in the last three decades.

"But there is more to do, so we welcome this public health intervention and look forward to working with government to help the next generation grow up smoke and vape-free."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo of a real NHS dentist

Desperate Brits fall for scam 'fake NHS dentists' amid years-long waits for appointments

The Kremlin is suspected of plotting the attack

'Parcel bombs' that blew up in warehouse were 'rehearsal' for Russian explosion attack on flight to US

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania

Trump threatens Mexico with 100% tariffs unless it cracks down on border crossings

Bridget Phillipson told Tonight with Andrew Marr that the fee hike was necessary to secure the future of universities.

‘Universities must reform’ says education secretary after first hike in tuition fees in 8 years

Two more cases of a new strain of mpox have been detected in the UK, officials say

Two more cases of new mpox strain detected in UK

Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician husband were the victims of a terrifying robbery

Anya Taylor-Joy and musician husband victims of burglary at London mansion

Exclusive
Nigel Farage speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari about new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch

'The Remainers are back in town': Nigel Farage says Kemi Badenoch will bring 'no change whatsoever' to Tories

Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden will not return to show this year following 'medical emergency'

Scott Paterson murdered his landlady Annette Smith

Tenant murdered and dismembered elderly landlady before posing as her by sending Christmas cards to family

Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel and Mel Stride will all serve in Kemi Badenoch's Shadow Cabinet

Kemi Badenoch names former leadership rivals Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel to Tory Shadow Cabinet team

Bridget Phillipson has confirmed the tuition fee rise

University tuition fees to rise for first time in eight years, as Tories accuse Labour of 'declaring war on students'

Sara Sharif had suffered dozens of injuries in the weeks leading up to her death, a court has heard

Video of Sara Sharif smiling and dancing 'days before murder' shown to court

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November

November Tube strikes to bring London to a halt this week despite RMT calling off action

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain pleads guilty to domestic abuse over five-year period against former partner

Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced for his role in at least 35 phone thefts.

WATCH: Moment phone snatchers are arrested in London chicken shop after spree of thefts

One of two assassination attempts made towards the former President was carried out in Pennsylvania

Trump says he would not 'mind' if journalists were shot at Pennsylvania rally

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police have said.

'Devastated' family pay tribute to 'wonderful' 10-year-old girl mauled to death by pet dog

Trump has been fixated on crowd sizes throughout this election cycle

Trump's latest crowd size brag backfires as camera pans to reveal sea of empty seats

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election

Harris overtakes Trump in new polls as VP's rally is moved due to safety concerns on eve of 'knife-edge' US election
Tuition fees are set to rise with inflation

Government set to increase university tuition fees for first time in eight years

Kris Finney has been missing since Thursday

British man missing in Tenerife not seen for three days as Foreign Office issues statement

A 'severed head' was discovered in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Partygoers mistook severed head for Halloween prank after 74-year-old man 'decapitated' in 'tragic' Edinburgh incident
Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled

Barcelona issued with 'extreme danger' flood warning - as fresh rain leaves airport submerged and flights cancelled
Police have launched an appeal to find missing artist Sarah Cunningham after she vanished in the early hours of Saturday in Camden.

Police searching for missing artist Sarah Cunningham find body on tracks

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salads and a whole cucumber leading the list

Deliveroo reveals its most ordered dishes with chicken wings, Caesar salad and a whole cucumber leading the list
Coco Gauff performs in front of a small crowd at the WTA finals in Saudia Arabia

Tim Henman hits out at ‘disappointing’ crowd after 400 watch women’s finals in Saudi Arabia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News