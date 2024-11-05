Cigarettes will not be banned in pub gardens under new Labour plan create 'smoke-free generation'

Keir Starmer is not set to ban smoking in pub gardens, contrary to earlier reports. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A new bill that would extend the indoor smoking ban to outdoor spaces will not include beer gardens, the government has confirmed.

After Sir Keir Starmer announced the government was looking at tougher rules around smoking in August, reports emerged that pub gardens would be impacted - sparking concerns among landlords.

But the government has now said the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will extend the indoor ban to “specific outdoor spaces” with “children’s playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals” among those being considered.

The new laws, which are being introduced to parliament on Tuesday, also extend the smoking ban to include vapes.

Disposable vapes are also due to be banned from June 1, 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

The Bill would also prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought as the government bid to create the "first smoke-free generation".

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, said: "Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill-health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure.

“This government is taking bold action to create the first smoke free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of secondhand smoke.

“This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick.”

The Bill would introduce a ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as powers to restrict the flavours, display and packaging of vapes and other nicotine products.

It is also set to propose a licensing scheme for retailers who sell tobacco and nicotine products, as called for by the UK Vaping Industry Association.

Tobacco use is the UK's single biggest preventable cause of death, killing two-thirds of long-term users and causing 80,000 deaths every year.

Health authorities also say there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.

A similar Bill was tabled by the previous government, but was shelved as a result of the general election being called.

The proposals were later revived by the Labour Government in July.

In August, reports suggested suggested ministers were considering banning smoking in some outdoor areas, such as beer gardens and outside stadiums, to improve public health.

However, last month further reports emerged suggesting that Downing Street is now blocking the move.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the number of cancers caused by smoking has increased by 17% since 2003.

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: "Today is a significant step forward in the journey to creating a smokefree UK.

"By increasing the age of sale of tobacco products and properly funding cessation services, the government can build a healthier future, prevent cancer, and protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.

"We urge all MPs to prioritise the nation's health by voting in favour of the Bill and ensuring that this historic legislation is implemented across the UK."

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, welcomed the introduction of the Bill.

He said: "This is a major piece of legislation which if passed will have a positive and lasting impact on the health of the nation.

"A smokefree country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future.

"Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia."

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive at Action on Smoking (Ash), described the Bill as a "world-leading piece of legislation".

She added: "It opens up an important debate about smoking and how long we are prepared to tolerate the incredible harms it does to our society.

"Over the last 50 years smoking has taken more than eight million lives in the UK. The health community and the public support the Government in this historic effort to phase out the sale of tobacco.

"Smoking will not steal the health and wealth of future generations."

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, NHS England national speciality advisor for tobacco dependency said: "NHS treatments, including nicotine replacement therapy, are helping thousands of adults each year to live healthier lives and we have seen adult smoking rates drop by more than half in the last three decades.

"But there is more to do, so we welcome this public health intervention and look forward to working with government to help the next generation grow up smoke and vape-free."