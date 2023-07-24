Snakes on a train: Commuter chaos after reptile spotted slithering through carriage

The slippery customer caused chaos on the train. Picture: Twitter/soph_johnstone

By EJ Ward

Commuters were left seriously creeped out when a slippery serpent slithered onto their train carriage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The reptile was spotted on the train travelling from Shipley to Leeds on Saturday. It is believed to be a corn snake and was discovered on the West Yorkshire route near a door.

A picture of the snake in question was shared on Twitter by @soph_johnstone, who wrote: “OH LORD there is an actual SNAKE on this train.”

The orange snake could be seen slithering out from under a seat near to the train doors.

Sophie updated those following the story a few minutes later and shared a picture of a very chaotic-looking train with passengers standing up and moving along the carriage.

Read more: Snakes on a lane: Cops get 'off the scale shock' as they encounter giant boa constrictor while on patrol

Read more: Snakes in a lane: RSPCA urge public to be vigilant after two pythons found

OH LORD there is an actual SNAKE on this train. pic.twitter.com/FqmNHCbLam — Sophie Johnstone (@soph_johnstone) July 22, 2023

A railway worker replied to Sophie’s post and confirmed that the snake is now being looked after by the RSPCA.

He added: “We're still at a loss as to where it has come from though. All very bizarre. Never a dull day on the railway!”

The snake sighting comes as hot summer weather drives the reptiles to become more active and prone to escaping enclosures. The RSPCA has fielded an influx of over 1,200 snake reports annually, peaking in the summer months of June through August.

As pet snake ownership has risen dramatically to 700,000, the RSPCA urges owners to secure enclosures this time of year when snakes become restless. Escaped pet snakes often sneak into hiding spots like bags without owners realizing they have fled.

bro there was a snake on my train yesterday 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nwD9dXrXwJ — Callum Glanville (@callum_g04) July 23, 2023

Chaotic scenes on the Shipley to leeds train. Snake moves. Carriage moves 🐍 pic.twitter.com/hVpOK4Hncd — Sophie Johnstone (@soph_johnstone) July 22, 2023

Evie Button, senior scientific officer at the RSPCA, said: “This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather.

“So we would urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that the enclosure is kept secure – and locked if necessary – when unattended.”

Twitter users were quick to make light of the situation with one joking: "Movie marketing is getting carried away these days. Looking forward to action sequel Snakes On A Train."

Hazera Forth wrote in response: “The one at home has often escaped into a laptop bag or other snug place. It’s entirely possible the person had no idea they were carrying it out of the house.”