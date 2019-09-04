Snap Election Is A Trap, Insists Keir Starmer As He Defends Labour Position

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary has insisted that his party will not back Boris Johnson's call for an election because it's a trap.

The Prime Minister announced last night that he would be calling a snap election after losing control of parliamentary business.

Labour have been calling for a General Election for years, but have now indicated they would vote against the deal, which needs two-thirds of the House of Commons to approve it under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

But Sir Keir Starmer now says they will not be falling into Boris Johnson's trap after taking control of the House.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Keir Starmer. Picture: LBC

More to follow...