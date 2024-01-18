'What did I do to deserve this?' Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori, 24, hospitalised after 'severe stroke'

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori has suffered a stroke. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Kit Heren

Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter Cori has been hospitalised with a "severe stroke".

Cori Broadus told her 656,000 Instagram followers that she had suffered the potentially deadly medical scare, which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off.

Sharing a photo of herself on a hospital bed, Broadus wrote: "I had a severe stroke this am.

"I started breaking down crying when they told me."

She added: "Like I'm only 24.

"What did I do in my past to deserve all of this."

Snoop Dogg, Cordell Broadus and Cori Broadus. Picture: Getty

In the post, Broadus was seen wearing a pink fluffy hoodie and a blue face mask - but her face was blocked by text.

US rapper Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, shares Cori with his wife Shante. The couple also share two sons, 29-year-old Corde and 26-year-old Cordell.

The Californian-born rapper shot to fame following the success of his debut album Doggystyle in 1993, and has gone on to release a host of albums across his career.

Among his back catalogue are hits including Gin And Juice and Drop It Like It's Hot. He has also featured in a string of films such as the 2004 Starsky & Hutch remake and coming-of-age drama Baby Boy.

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg and Shante Taylor. Picture: Getty

Strokes are mostly suffered by older and middle-aged people, although one in four strokes in the UK happen to people of working age, according to the Stroke Association.

Risk factors include age, unhealthy lifestyles, other medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, family history of strokes, and ethnicity - black and south Asian people are more likely to have strokes.