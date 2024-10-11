Arctic blast: Snow forecast across parts of the UK as Met Office warns temperatures could dip below zero this weekend

Big chill: Snow forecast across parts of the UK as Met Office warns temperatures could dip below freezing over the weekend.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing across parts of the UK this weekend, with the Met Office warning that snow could fall across higher areas.

The meteorological service today said that clear skies over the course of Saturday evening would see temperatures plummet across parts of England and Scotland.

Cooler weather swept much of the country on Friday, with an arctic blast rolling in from the north of the UK.

The incoming weather system caused the mercury to fall below freezing overnight across all four home nations, with Saturday expected to see the mercury dip as low as -1 or -2 across parts of northern England and into Scotland.

Met Office expert Honor Criswick warned: "A brief cold spell but turning milder into next week".

Met Office warned of a dip in temperatures. Picture: Met Office

Forecasters have warned snow could fall on higher ground into the early hours of Sunday, taking in areas of the Scottish Highlands and Lake District.

“There’s a chance of a dusting of snow over the tops of the Scottish mountains over the next dew days, though this is entirely typical of the time of year,” Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said.

“That dusting of snow over the Scottish mountains will be part of a weather front that will bring some persistent rain to parts of western Scotland tonight and tomorrow, with a widely wet day for much of Scotland on Saturday.

Outbreaks of rain will push eastwards - turning into sleet or snow in some parts.

Ms Criswick said: "It's a different story in Scotland - plenty of clouds here and plenty of showers.

It's been the coldest night of autumn so far in Northern Ireland and Wales and with temperatures falling below freezing in all four home nations 📉



Have you drawn back the curtains to some frost? pic.twitter.com/JsNoV6tWpv — Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2024

"Some of these will be turning heavy as sleet and snow over the Scottish Highlands," she continued.

"Elsewhere, though, plenty of bright autumnal sunshine after the cold start."

The rest of the weekend is expected to get drier but remaining chilly, with cold patches continuing as outbreaks of rain spread across northern England.

However, the weather is likely to turn “widely unsettled early next week, becoming increasingly mild but also breezy”.

It comes in the wake of Hurricane Milton, which swept the US over the course of Thursday.

The resulting tropical storm is not expected to impact the UK, despite wreaking havoc across the state of Florida with winds of up to 160mph.