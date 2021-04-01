Is it going to snow next week? Frosty weather forecast for Easter Monday following March heatwave

Snow forecast: Chilly temperatures to replace March's heatwave on Easter Monday. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Is it going to snow in London on Easter Monday? Weather forecast reveals cold stint, even in the capital, following record-breaking spring heatwave.

The weather forecast, including London, is taking a complete change this Easter weekend as we see the mini spring heatwave end in favour of snow.

Weather forecasters have predicted parts of England and London could see some snowfall on Easter Monday as temperatures plummet following a record-breaking March.

Just as the Rule of Six returned in England, allowing friends and families to meet up again in public spaces, it could mean everyone retreats back to their houses as snow next week becomes more likely.

Related article: Easter weather forecast: Will it be warm over the bank holiday weekend?

Related article: Sunseekers flock to beaches and parks as March heatwave arrives

Snow this Monday: The Met office has warned of snowy showers. Picture: PA

So it is going to snow next week? The Met office have said: “After a spell of warm weather for many, cooler conditions will spread across the UK by Friday before likely becoming unsettled and much colder with the chance of wintry conditions from Sunday.

“From late Sunday and into early next week, the character of the weather is likely to change with the prospect of snow showers for many accompanied by very strong northerly winds.”

The exact weather forecast for the South East and London reads: “Saturday varying, often large amounts of, cloud and sunny spells.

“Sunday early frost, then largely sunny and locally rather warm. Monday much colder, and windy with chance of wintry showers.”

The cold spell will come as a shock to many as they’ve been able to enjoy the easing of lockdown restrictions in over 20 degree heat this week.

Parks, beaches and many other public spaces have seen people flock to see friends and family as they enjoyed some of the hottest March dates on record for decades.