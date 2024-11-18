James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Exact date 'disruptive' snow and ice to hit parts of the UK as Met Office issues weather warnings
18 November 2024, 10:37 | Updated: 18 November 2024, 10:52
The Met Office has warned that snow, sleet and rain could bring disruption to parts of the UK during Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The yellow weather warnings have been issued for northern England, parts of Scotland, north Wales and the Midlands, particularly on higher ground.
The forecaster warned ice and some snow could lead to slippery surfaces and hazardous travel conditions. Bus, rail and air services could also be impacted and roads potentially closed.
There is also a small risk of power outages and disruptions to mobile phone coverage.
Rural communities, in particular, may face isolation due to the severe weather.
'Disruptive'
The Met Office said: "A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.
"The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.
"There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain.
"As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces."
Longer term, the Met Office said there will be a "cold and unsettled" week ahead.
"A mix of sunshine and wintry showers today across northern Scotland. Otherwise a bright spells across northern and eastern areas, but rain across the south and west will gradually spread northeastwards, turning to snow over northern hills.
"Tonight, wet and windy across the south, with rain turning to sleet and snow across central areas. Clear spells developing further north, leading to a risk of icy patches.
"Tomorrow rain, sleet and snow clearing eastern areas, leading to a cold day with showers, wintry at times, affecting coastal areas, but turning sunny inland. Remaining windy, especially in the east."
What should I expect?
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times
- A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel