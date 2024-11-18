Exact date 'disruptive' snow and ice to hit parts of the UK as Met Office issues weather warnings

Snow and ice are on the way for parts of the UK. Picture: Met Office/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Met Office has warned that snow, sleet and rain could bring disruption to parts of the UK during Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning.

The yellow weather warnings have been issued for northern England, parts of Scotland, north Wales and the Midlands, particularly on higher ground.

The forecaster warned ice and some snow could lead to slippery surfaces and hazardous travel conditions. Bus, rail and air services could also be impacted and roads potentially closed.

There is also a small risk of power outages and disruptions to mobile phone coverage.

Rural communities, in particular, may face isolation due to the severe weather.

The warning covers parts of northern Scotland. Picture: Met Office

Snow may bring disruption to northern England, north Wales and the Midlands. Picture: MetOffice

'Disruptive'

The Met Office said: "A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.

"The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.

"There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain.

"As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces."

Snow is most likely to accumulate on higher ground on hills. Picture: Alamy

Longer term, the Met Office said there will be a "cold and unsettled" week ahead.

"A mix of sunshine and wintry showers today across northern Scotland. Otherwise a bright spells across northern and eastern areas, but rain across the south and west will gradually spread northeastwards, turning to snow over northern hills.

"Tonight, wet and windy across the south, with rain turning to sleet and snow across central areas. Clear spells developing further north, leading to a risk of icy patches.

"Tomorrow rain, sleet and snow clearing eastern areas, leading to a cold day with showers, wintry at times, affecting coastal areas, but turning sunny inland. Remaining windy, especially in the east."

The Met Office has warned of a "cold and unsettled" week. Picture: Met Office

