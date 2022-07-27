SNP council leader resigns after sexual harassment claim

27 July 2022, 16:35 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 16:42

Another SNP politician has been accused of sexual misconduct just weeks after the suspension of Patrick Grady MP from the Commons..
Another SNP politician has been accused of sexual misconduct just weeks after the suspension of Patrick Grady MP from the Commons.. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

The SNP leader of one of Scotland's largest councils has stepped down after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Jordan Linden resigned from his £45,000 a year post at North Lanarkshire Council after allegations surfaced that he had made unwanted sexual advances while drunk to a young SNP activist at a party in Dundee after a gay pride march in 2019.

The 27-year-old, a cousin of Glasgow East SNP MP David Linden, had been due to confront his fellow SNP councillors about the claim, and was also facing a vote of no confidence brought by the Labour opposition group.

However he has now announced he is standing down as council leader, apologising for his behaviour and citing concerns for his mental health. He intends to carry on a councillor for Bellshill.

This is the third sexual harassment case in which the SNP has been embroiled in recent months. Glasgow North MP Patrick Grady (pictured) was suspended from the Commons for two days after an independent inquiry found he had harassed a young SNP Westminster staffer. He later "stepped aside" from his membership of the SNP.

Patricia Gibson, MP for North Ayrshire and Arran, was also intitially found to have sexually harassed the same staff member - but her appeal was upheld after the independent expert panel ruled the initial investigation was "materially flawed".

In a statement released by the SNP, Cllr Linden said: “I want to make colleagues aware that I am resigning from my position as Leader of North Lanarkshire Council today.

"Although I have never approached any personal interaction with ill intent, I accept that my behaviour at that party in 2019 caused a sense of discomfort which I entirely regret. 

“I offered my apologies to the person concerned at the time and the matter was closed.

"I reiterate that apology today. And in all that’s been said in recent days, the empathetic words from that individual have given me the most reassurance.“

"The recent press coverage of this has placed an immense strain on me personally. My mental health and wellbeing is being seriously affected, and the impact it is having is profound. 

"This is foremost in my consideration about my future, as well as the interests of my partner, family and those closest to me. 

“By resigning, I hope to be allowed the space to get my mental health back in balance.

“I have no wish for my personal circumstances to overshadow the work of the political administration of the council."

He added: “It has been the privilege of my life to serve in this role, and I remain proud that I was able to lead the Scottish National Party to administration in North Lanarkshire for the first time. 

“I intend to continue to represent the people of Bellshill to the very best of my ability as a councillor, as I have done since first being elected in 2017."

The elevation of Jordan Linden to be an SNP candidate - who was then successfully elected - and then to be made council leader puts the party's vetting processes under the spotlight, as officials had been aware of the allegation against him.

At the weekend the Sunday Mail reported SNP HQ compliance officer Ian McCann was informed of the claim against Cllr Linden shortly after the Dundee party and tried to reach out to the alleged victim. However no official complaint was lodged.

And yesterday a former SNP member, Jack Boag, revealed on Twitter that he had been groped while on a 2018 visit to Brussels run by Young Scots for Independence, the SNP’s under-30s wing - but had not raised a complaint as he believed his attacker was able to use the party’s own rules to shield himself.

He said: “I was sexually assaulted at a YSI  event and the reason I never launched a complaint was having seen my assaulter use those mechanisms to protect themself. They could do no wrong. Jordan [Cllr Linden] was one."

He stressed he was not the victim of the assault by the councillor and added: “This is not unique to the YSI, you hear these stories in Young Labour, Young Liberals, everywhere. To weaponise this against the SNP from another political party is hypocritical. Toxic youth wing culture will only die if every party collectively chooses to kill it.”

The SNP has already pledged an overhaul of its internal complaints procedures after the criticism it received over its handling of the Patrick Grady complaint.

Responding to Cllr Linden's resignation, Scottish Labour Business Manager Neil Bibby said: “This resignation was the right thing to do, but it doesn’t fix the rotten culture of secrecy and cover-up at the heart of the SNP.

"His apology makes it all the more appalling that the SNP hierarchy were so willing to close ranks to protect him. The SNP cannot keep looking the other way and letting their scandal-hit politicians call the shots.

“Their own activists have made it clear that they don’t have faith in the party’s complaints system – but the SNP are treating these concerns with outright contempt.

“The SNP need to start listening to their own members and overhaul this broken system, so that it protects victims instead of protecting the party.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Shadow transport minister sacked after appearing on picket line

Breaking
Summer rail misery set to continue as union confirm more strikes in August

Summer of train strikes to get worse as militant drivers union votes for further walkout

Two Brits have died and three more are in intensive care in Bangladesh

'Poisoning' probe launched as Brit father and son found dead in Bangladesh

Singh would use a sex toy and assault his victims in the dark

'Manipulative' trans man who attacked women in the dark using sex toy jailed

Archie has been in hospital since early April

Archie Battersbee's family denied permission to take case to UN by Court of Appeal

Morad Tahbaz, 66 has been released after spending more than four years in Iran’s notorious Evin jail

British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz released on furlough and electronically tagged

England has had a quarter of the rainfall it would usually expect in July

England hit by driest July in over a century as drought fears grow

Protesters disrupted a drag queen reading time in Reading

Drag queen escorted to safety after ‘anti-woke’ protesters storm children’s story hour

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final in London

The best places to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final match in London on Sunday

A wildfire in Surrey has now been burning for four days

Surrey wildfire enters fourth day with 120 acres of nature reserve already burnt

Liz Truss has outlined plans to crack down on violence against women and girls

Truss vows to outlaw catcalling and wolf-whistling as part of crackdown on misogyny

England's Lionesses roared to a 4-0 Euro 2022 semi-final triumph over Sweden

Wills and Kate to roar on Lionesses as thousands to pack Trafalgar Square for Euro final

Migrant women deserve protection from violence says Scotland's equalities minister.

UK government pushed to protect migrant women from male violence

The sisters' bodies were found in a flat in Sydney

Police release pictures of Saudi sisters as they probe mystery deaths in Sydney apartment

McDonald's has increased some of its prices, including for its much-loved cheeseburger

'I'm not lovin' it': McDonald's cheeseburger increases in price for first time in 14 years

Greater Manchester Police officers are being told to shave off designer stubble and polish their boots in a new dress code.

Cops told to shave off designer stubble and polish boots in dress code crackdown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation

WHO chief advises reducing number of sexual partners to avoid monkeypox
J Alexander Kueng

Ex-police officer Kueng gets three years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Brazil’s Neymar

Neymar to stand trial in Spain over Barcelona transfer

A 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola

Joe Biden

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and ends ‘strict isolation’
Members of the People’s Liberation Front shout anti government slogans during a protest denouncing corruption and demanding a fresh parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s parliament approves state of emergency

Shakira

Shakira faces tax trial in Spain after rejecting prosecutors’ offer
A man dressed in a national costume runs with his Alabay shepherd dog during Dog Day celebrations in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, last year

Turkmenistan restricts export of local Alabay dog breed

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia

US basketball star Brittney Griner tells Russian drug trial about interrogation
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Russia cuts gas through major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London