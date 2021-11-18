Calls for SNP's Joanna Cherry to be expelled after conversion therapy comments

The MP is under pressure for her comments about children suffering from gender dysphoria. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Calls for an SNP MP to be effectively expelled are being made by student members and those in the official LGBT+ wing of the party.

Joanna Cherry is under pressure for her comments on UK government plans to ban conversion therapy in relation to children suffering from gender dysphoria.

The lesbian MP, who has also been attacked for her views on women’s rights to single-sex spaces and the clash with a move to introducing self-identification for transgender people, said she welcomed a ban on conversion therapy "as it is conventionally understood."

She added: "However, I share the concerns of many that the inclusion of the concept of 'gender identity' in the UK Government Bill risks threatening professionals working with children and vulnerable people who are having issues with their gender if they seek to explore with them the reasons for their distress."

As a result, Out for Independence broke party rules which state members should not publicly criticise other members, to call for the party to withdraw the whip.

The group tweeted: "Out for Independence calls for the removal of the SNP whip from Joanna Cherry MP and echoes @YSINational’s [Young Scots for Independence] calls for an independent investigation into transphobia in the party."

SNP Students also criticised Ms Cherry’s "direct opposition to the SNP’s stated policy on conversion therapy", and referenced "a number of other actions and comments in recent months."

She has also been directly criticised by fellow SNP MP Kirsty Blackman.

The move to withdraw the whip comes as the Scottish Government revealed it was launching an expert group to advise it on introducing a ban on conversion practices by the end of 2023.

The group will include people with personal experience of conversion practices as well as representatives from LGBT+ organisations, faith and belief communities, mental health professionals and academics.

The Scottish Parliament is also currently considering a petition to ban conversion therapy brought by campaigners who have describe the process as "torture".

However, the most recent committee meeting heard from faith leaders that a blanket outlawing of talking therapy would inadvertently hamper freedom of religion.

The row reignites the internal war in the party over trans rights - which saw many women members quit and join the new pro-independence party, Alba.

The Scottish Government wants to reform the Gender Recognition Act which would alter how transgender people can apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate, which changes the sex on their original birth certificate.

Rather than a process of a medical diagnosis and a two-year period of "living in" the opposite gender, the proposals would see that time reduced to three months, and a removal of all medical assessment, with a transgender person making a "solemn declaration" instead.

Addressing her critics Ms Cherry said: "The Scottish National Party has a long history of intellectual rigour and open debate and I trust that will continue, notwithstanding the personalised attacks and misrepresentation by some in my party. Sadly, calm and rational discussion has been missing from this area of public policy for too long."

The SNP was asked for comment on the call for the MP to lose the whip.

Meanwhile Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said: "We are clear about the need to end conversion practices in Scotland – ensuring that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, is safe from them. These practices are harmful, discriminatory, and have no place in our society.

"Work is now underway to establish an expert advisory group on banning conversion therapy and its remit will include recommending an agreed definition of conversion practices.

"We will explore how legislation can best protect and support those who need it, while ensuring that freedoms – including freedoms of speech, religion, and belief – are safeguarded.

"We are also considering what non-legislative steps we can take to end conversion practices, and support survivors."