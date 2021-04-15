SNP manifesto: What key pledges are Nicola Sturgeon's party making?

15 April 2021, 15:11

The SNP has launched its manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on May 6
The SNP has launched its manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on May 6. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The SNP has launched its manifesto ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on May 6. But what are the key promises being made by Nicola Sturgeon's party?

Health and social care

The SNP has pledged to increase NHS frontline spending by at least 20% during the next Parliament, a rise of more than £2.5 billion over five years.

The manifesto also vows to invest £10 billion over the next 10 years "to replace and refurbish health facilities", with the majority to be opened by the end of the decade.

An NHS National Pharmaceutical Agency will be created "with a mission to secure safe and high-quality medicines at the most cost effective price possible", and that will also involve expanding Scotland's medicine production.

The SNP also promises to establish a National Care Service and increase investment in the sector by 25%.NHS dentistry charges would be abolished and free prescriptions maintained.

Non-residential social care charges would also be scrapped.

Scottish Elections will take place in May
Scottish Parliament elections will take place in May. Picture: Getty

Social security and benefits

The SNP would increase the £10 Scottish Child Payment to £20 per eligible youngster per week.

Bonds of up to £50,000 would be offered to young people and families to stay on, or move to, Scottish islands threatened by depopulation.

Education

Free school lunches will be expanded to all primary school pupils and free breakfasts will be introduced.

Every school pupil will receive a device to get on the internet.

The party has vowed to recruit at least 3,500 additional teachers and classroom assistants.

It will invest £1 billion to close the school attainment gap between the richest and poorest children.

A "national digital academy", similar to the Open University, will be established for Scots to study for Highers online at any age.

The party has released its manifesto (file image)
The party has released its manifesto (file image). Picture: PA

Taxation

Income tax rates and bands will be frozen and band threshold increases will be by a maximum of inflation.

Council tax will be removed for those under 22.

Independence

The manifesto states the SNP wants to hold another Scottish independence referendum "once the Covid crisis has passed but in good time to decide that we want to equip our Parliament with the powers it needs to drive our long-term economic recovery from Covid".

Transport

The party vows to extend free bus travel to all under-22s.

By 2026, the SNP wants 10% of the transport capital budget to be spent on active travel schemes to encourage walking, cycling and wheeling.

They will also offer free bikes to school children who cannot afford one.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Philip's funeral will be held at St George's Chapel on Saturday

Prince Philip's funeral: Who will attend and what is the dress code?
2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven

Canadian MP ‘utterly mortified’ after appearing naked on video conference
Lawyer Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (Court TV via AP)

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin will not testify at trial over George Floyd’s death
The United States, Brazil and Mexico have reported the highest number of deaths

WHO: Europe has surpassed one million Covid-19 deaths

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, walks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Sapidar Palace in Kabul

US Secretary of State in Afghanistan to sell Biden troop withdrawal
Notre Dame

Macron hails ‘huge job’ rebuilding Notre Dame after devastating fire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London