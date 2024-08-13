Sobbing child rapist Steven van de Velde breaks silence after being booed at the Olympics

Steven van de Velde has broken his silence following his participation in the Olympics. Picture: Getty Images

By Will Conroy

The Dutch beach volleyball player jailed for raping a child has broken his silence after receiving a hostile reception at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Steven van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 after admitting three counts of rape against a 12-year-old British girl.

He had flown to England to meet her in 2014, with full knowledge of her age, after connecting with her via Facebook.

Van de Velde was controversially included in the Netherlands Olympic team for Paris 2024 and was booed by crowds when competing in the beach volleyball.

He was seen crying in a press conference on Tuesday following the hostile reception he and his team-mate Matthew Immers received.

Steven van de Velde cried during his first press conference since the Olympics. Picture: Getty

When asked whether he considered not taking part in the Paris Games, the athlete told a Dutch newspaper: "I definitely thought about it, yes.

"I did something wrong, ten years ago. I have to accept that.

"But hurting people around me - whether it's Matthew, my wife, my child... that just goes too far for me.

"That's definitely a moment where I thought, is this worth it?"

Before taking part in the Games, an online petition calling for 29-year-old Van de Velde to be banned from the Olympics had received 90,000 signatures.

Additionally, there were calls for an investigation into Van de Velde’s inclusion at the Olympics, as well as for mandatory consent training for sporting figures, and education on healthy sexual relationships for young players in sporting academies.

Van de Velde reportedly did not sleep in the Olympic village, but had a separate hotel room, according to Dutch reports.

Matthew Immers of the Netherlands celebrates with Steven van de Velde. Picture: Getty Images

Women's and safeguarding groups criticised his inclusion in the Dutch team, saying sporting bodies are sending a dangerous message to rapists and causing “collateral damage” to victims of sexual abuse.

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the selection of athletes for the Games was the responsibility of individual committees.

Van de Velde returned to playing in 2017, and the Dutch Olympic Committee (NOC) said he had met guidelines set by the Dutch Volleyball Federation (NeVoBo) for athletes to continue competing following a conviction.

The NOC said Van de Velde had returned to the playing arena "following a specialist treatment programme".

It added: "Van de Velde has fully engaged with all requirements and has met all the stringent risk assessment thresholds, checks and due diligence.

"Experts have stated that there is no risk of recidivism."

Meanwhile, the Dutch volleyball federation (Nevobo) said van de Velde was "proving to be an exemplary professional and human being and there has been no reason to doubt him since his return".

The sportsman has always been upfront about the case, which he refers to the greatest misstep of his life.

Charities and support slammed the decision to allow Steven van de Velde to compete. Picture: Getty

He said he deeply regrets the consequences of his actions for those involved.

Mark Adams, spokesperson for the IOC, was asked during the Games if the organisation was "comfortable" with Van de Velde's inclusion.

He said: "To characterise it as comfortable and happy would not be correct.

"We feel the NOC have explained their decision.

"Comfortable and happy, characterise it how you want, but the statement that they have given to us is correct and we will continue with the situation as it is."

When Van de Velde was sentenced, he was told by Judge Sheridan: "Prior to coming to this country you were training as a potential Olympian.

"Your hopes of representing your country now lie as a shattered dream.”

The court also heard that his victim had self-harmed and taken an overdose.

The Netherlands’ Olympic Committee selected Van de Velde, stating that he had served his sentence, completed an extensive rehabilitation programme and, following expert consultation, was at no risk of reoffending.