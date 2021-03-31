Sobriety ankle tags introduced for criminals who commit alcohol-fuelled offences

31 March 2021, 00:15 | Updated: 31 March 2021, 00:24

Criminals in England who commit alcohol-fuelled crimes may be required to wear ankle tags
Criminals in England who commit alcohol-fuelled crimes may be required to wear ankle tags. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

Criminals in England who commit alcohol-fuelled crimes may be required to wear ankle tags that monitor their sweat every 30 minutes.

The so-called sobriety tags will alert the probation service if alcohol is detected in their sweat sample, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

Offenders caught breaching their drinking ban could face fines or a further sentence in court.

The scheme is being launched in England on Wednesday following a successful roll out in Wales last October.

More than 100 offenders have been tagged in Wales so far and remained sober on more than 95% of the days they were monitored, the MoJ said.

Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse MP said: "These tags have already brought enormous benefit to Wales since they were introduced in October, with one offender I met saying it not only changed his ways, but also saved his life.

"This smart and powerful new tool is helping the fight against alcohol-fuelled violence, which ruins too many lives and families and creates mayhem in our town centres."

The tags can distinguish the difference between drinks and other types of alcohol - such as hand sanitiser or perfume.

They work 24/7 and can also tell if someone tries to block contact between the device and their skin.

Probation officer Laura Harrison said: "Sobriety tags have had an enormously positive effect on the people I've supervised in Wales, improving their mental health, keeping them off drink and out of trouble with the police.

"One man with a history of drink-related violence was given a tag for 90 days and has been sober ever since and says the scheme helped him turn his life around."

Those fitted with the tags will also receive professional support to help them tackle their drinking issues.

Tags will only be used on offenders over the age of 18, who are not alcohol-dependent or on an alcohol treatment requirement.

READ MORE: 'It feels like we're on the way out': Brits bask in 24C heat as lockdown eases

READ MORE: Met Police 'acted appropriately' at Sarah Everard vigil, review finds

However, Nuno Albuquerque from the UK Addiction Treatment group said tagging offenders was a "short-term solution" to a "long-term problem".

He said: "Tagging them simply stigmatises them drinking alcohol and doesn't address the root cause of the problem.

"We'd welcome information as to how these people are supported in order to prevent them from drinking once the tag comes off.

"Collaborative support between probation teams and treatment providers needs to be in place so that when the tag comes off, the person won't want to drink, rather than being forced not to drink."

Alcohol plays a part in 39 per cent of violent crime, with the social and economic cost of drink-related harm around £21.5 billion per year, the MoJ said.

It is also seen as one of the drivers of domestic violence and unprovoked attacks.

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden sitting at a desk

Republican governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
The Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg

Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake news release as a joke

A handler walks Major, the White House dog at the centre of a second biting incident in a month

Biden’s dog bites again

Coronavirus – Thu Mar 25, 2021

Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use in under-60s amid clots fear
George Floyd Officer Trial

Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare, court hears
Several health authorities in Germany and Canada are suspending the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine

Germany and Canada suspend AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale challenged this caller

'That is just a lie' - Iain Dale challenges this Covid sceptic caller
The HM Inspector was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Police showed 'restraint and professionalism' at Sarah Everard vigil, watchdog tells LBC
One of the organisers of the Reclaim These Streets campaign has criticised the Met Police's handing of the Sarah Everard vigil

Reclaim These Streets organiser criticises Met over Sarah Everard vigil policing
Rape occurs when abnormal behaviours are culturally normalised, warns Everyone's Invited founder

'Rape is the consequence of a culture where sexist behaviours are normalised'
David Lammy caller: Racism is a 'greater risk' for black people than Covid

David Lammy caller: 'Racism is a greater risk for black people than Covid'
Celebrities and politicans share support for David Lammy after viral call

David Lammy: Celebrities and politicians share support after viral call

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London