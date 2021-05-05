Sock put over swan's head in 'mindless prank'

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about who put a sock on a swan's head. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A manhunt has been launched for whoever placed a sock over a swan's head, which could have led to it starving to death.

The hapless creature was found with the hosiery placed over its head on May 2 in the Catchwater Drain in the Coulson Road area of Lincoln.

Yorkshire Swan and Rescue Hospital said the swan had the item pulled tightly over its head, and it believed it was deliberate due to how tight the sock was over its head and how far it had been rolled down its neck.

PC Llewellyn, investigating officer, said: “Any type of animal cruelty will not be tolerated and we will carry out a full investigation into this incident. We work with wildlife organisations who report these incidents to us so we can investigate.

"We believe the item has been placed on Swan’s head intentionally due to how snug the fit was and how far down the neck of the swan the tube was. We do not believe that this was accidental. Had the Swan rescue not intervened, the Swan would have either starved or potentially suffocated.

“We would like to hear from anyone who can assist us with our investigation or anyone who may have seen anyone around the swan in the water in the days leading up to May 2.”

Police are now working with the RSPCA to ensure that the swan gets justice.

RSPCA Inspector Kate Burris said: “The consequences of this mindless prank could have resulted in this poor swan suffering over a long period of time and ultimately ended in their death.

“Given that this is the breeding and nesting season at the moment this could have also resulted in suffering and sadly death for any dependent offspring.

“We would urge anyone who has any information as to who may have done this to this poor swan. We would urge them to call the police on 101 or contact us on the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take wild birds except under licence.

The maximum penalty is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

If you can assist with the investigation, please call 101 and quote crime reference 21000242297.

If you see an animal in distress, please contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999