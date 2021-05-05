Sock put over swan's head in 'mindless prank'

5 May 2021, 19:34

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about who put a sock on a swan's head
Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about who put a sock on a swan's head. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A manhunt has been launched for whoever placed a sock over a swan's head, which could have led to it starving to death.

The hapless creature was found with the hosiery placed over its head on May 2 in the Catchwater Drain in the Coulson Road area of Lincoln.

Yorkshire Swan and Rescue Hospital said the swan had the item pulled tightly over its head, and it believed it was deliberate due to how tight the sock was over its head and how far it had been rolled down its neck.

PC Llewellyn, investigating officer, said: “Any type of animal cruelty will not be tolerated and we will carry out a full investigation into this incident. We work with wildlife organisations who report these incidents to us so we can investigate.

"We believe the item has been placed on Swan’s head intentionally due to how snug the fit was and how far down the neck of the swan the tube was. We do not believe that this was accidental. Had the Swan rescue not intervened, the Swan would have either starved or potentially suffocated.

“We would like to hear from anyone who can assist us with our investigation or anyone who may have seen anyone around the swan in the water in the days leading up to May 2.”

Police are now working with the RSPCA to ensure that the swan gets justice.

RSPCA Inspector Kate Burris said: “The consequences of this mindless prank could have resulted in this poor swan suffering over a long period of time and ultimately ended in their death.

“Given that this is the breeding and nesting season at the moment this could have also resulted in suffering and sadly death for any dependent offspring.

“We would urge anyone who has any information as to who may have done this to this poor swan. We would urge them to call the police on 101 or contact us on the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take wild birds except under licence.

The maximum penalty is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

If you can assist with the investigation, please call 101 and quote crime reference 21000242297.

If you see an animal in distress, please contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999

A Syrian nurse receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Idlib, Syria (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

Biden administration backs waiving of vaccine intellectual property protections
Mayra Zulfiqar was found dead with two bullet wounds on her body

Murder probe launched after London woman found dead in Lahore, Pakistan
Israel Politics

Opposition leader invited to form government after Netanyahu misses deadline
Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in children aged between 12 and 15

Canada becomes first country to approve Pfizer jab for children aged 12-15
Virus Outbreak Canada

Canada approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

Peloton has announced a voluntary recall of two of its treadmills

Peloton recalls treadmills due to one child death and risk of injuries

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller describes harrowing care home visit which left her 'shaken'
'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty

'Bad rules can be enforced by nice people', campaigner tells Shelagh Fogarty
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

The Tory MP was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Tory MP pledges to take up care home visits cause with Minister
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

Smart motorways are an accident waiting to happen, caller tells LBC

