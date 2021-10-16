Soldier, 23, dies during Salisbury army exercise

The soldier died during a military exercise. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A soldier has died during a military exercise on Salisbury Plain.

Few details have been released but the 23-year-old was part of a crew operating an armoured vehicle a training area near Enford in Wiltshire.

The incident took place around midday on Friday.

Wiltshire Police has started an investigation with the Army and Health and Safety Executive.

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time, and we would ask that their privacy is respected."

An Army spokesman added: "It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier on Salisbury Plain Training Area.

"Wiltshire Police are investigating and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Salisbury Plain Training Area is used to practice conduct live fire, with both armoured vehicles and artillery making use of the zone.

It is also home to Copehill Down, a facility that lets troops practice fighting in built-up areas.