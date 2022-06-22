Soldier dies after crash with tank during exercise on Salisbury Plain

Tank on Salisbury Plain. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A soldier has died during a routine exercise on Salisbury Plain

Emergency services were dispatched to the Wiltshire training ground on Monday morning where a 26-year-old was found with significant head injuries.

The man died at the scene, just west of Tidworth, after crashing with a Warrior armoured fighting vehicle - thought to weigh around 25 tonnes.

He had been taking part in routine training alongside other forces in the 5th Battalion The Rifles.

An Army spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of a soldier in Wiltshire on 21st June 2022."Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

The Army will now carry out an investigation alongside police and the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."His family are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer."

An investigation into the collision is being led by Wiltshire Police alongside the Army and Health and Safety Executive."