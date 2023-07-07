Breaking News

Four boys who fell in frozen lake in Solihull drowned in 'terrible accident'

7 July 2023, 12:23 | Updated: 7 July 2023, 12:33

By Emma Soteriou

Four boys who fell in a frozen lake in Solihull drowned in a "terrible accident", a coroner has concluded.

An inquest in Birmingham confirmed that Samuel Butler, 6, Finlay Butler, 8, Jack Johnson, 10, and Thomas Stewart, 11, died as a result of drowning at Babbs Mill park in Solihull.

The boys were understood to have been playing on the ice when they fell in. Each of them suffered a cardiac arrest by the time rescuers had pulled them out.

Bystanders and police jumped in to help, with one officer treated for mild-hypothermia after trying to punch through the ice in an attempt to save the children.

Temperatures were thought to have plunged to 1C in the area at the time of the incident, falling to -3C overnight.

