Man accused of being Somerset gimp banned by court from wearing masks or wriggling on floor ahead of October trial

16 August 2023, 13:47

Joshua Hunt, 32, denies two Public Order Act charges of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress in relation to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.
Joshua Hunt, 32, denies two Public Order Act charges of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress in relation to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset. Picture: Social Media

By Chay Quinn

A man from Somerset accused of harassing women in a gimp suit has been banned from wriggling on the floor and from wearing BDSM gear ahead of a trial in October.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joshua Hunt, 32, denies two Public Order Act charges of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress in relation to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Hunt, of Claverham, Somerset, was ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask" or visit the areas where the offences are alleged to have taken place at an earlier hearing.

Read More: Shakespeare's Globe allowed gimp-suited theatregoer to attend 'family-friendly' play

Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night reported to the police seeing a man in a black costume.

At a pre-trial hearing today, District Judge Angela Brereton fixed Hunt's trial for a half-day at Bristol Magistrates' Court on October 27.

Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night reported to the police seeing a man in a black costume.
Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night reported to the police seeing a man in a black costume. Picture: Social Media

Hunt was released on unconditional bail until his trial.

Hunt is also separately charged with one count of affray and one count of possession of a bladed article in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, on May 9.

The 31-year-old is also accused of affray in relation to an incident there two days earlier and is also charged with outraging public decency in Cleeve on October 25 last year.

Hunt had previously been due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court in November for a different charge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominican Republic Explosion

More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

Costco Derbyshire

Costco looks to expand with 14 new warehouses sought by wholesaler across the UK

Fans roared with delight following England's victory.

Jubilant England fans celebrate as Lionesses sail through to World Cup final and Aussie fans left in tears

Myanmar Landslide

Rescuers recover 33 bodies from landslide at Myanmar jade mine

The Killers came in for criticism

The Killers apologise to Georgian fans after singer Brandon Flowers invites Russian man onstage to play drums

Britain set to enjoy some summer sun

Exact day and time UK will bake as new 31C European heat blast on the way

Cannabis plant

German cabinet approves plan to liberalise rules on cannabis possession and sale

A firefighter in Hawaii

Maui fire survivors face power cuts as teams work to identify the dead

Jason Grant is suing his former employers.

Male ‘period poverty tsar’ sues for sex discrimination after being sacked from £36,000 role amid backlash

Breaking
The lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to secure a place in the World Cup final

England's Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to reach first World Cup final since 1966

The photos have been made public for the first time

Unseen aerial photos of UK in World War Two, including bombed out football stadium, available to public for the first time
Manchester United Chief Collette Roche (r) says the club have a decision to make about Mason Greenwood's future (l) . Fans protested ahead of Monday's game (bottom inset)

'We just need to make the decision': Manchester United chief breaks silence on Mason Greenwood's return

Destroyed granary

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put their home on Airbnb

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put beachfront California home on Airbnb - and guests get to meet Hollywood stars

Helen Smart's parents Jon Don-Duncan and Linda (top r) paid tribute to the former Olympic swimmer (bottom right) who became a headteacher (main) after her death aged 42

'How could she simply go to sleep and never wake up?': Parents of Olympic swimmer pay tribute after her shock death

Hawaii Fires Photo Gallery

Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106

Latest News

See more Latest News

Niger civilians

Nigeriens urged to volunteer to help junta amid invasion possibility

The cat in the car

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

England take on Australia for a place in the World Cup final

How it happened: England beat Australia 3-1 to go through to their first ever Women's World Cup final
Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

'I've been painted as an evil witch': Woman who cooked deadly mushroom lunch says she is mourning her dead relatives
The owners of Crooked House (main) Adam and Carly Taylor (top r) that went up in flames before being demolished experienced another huge fire at a landfill site they owned almost exactly five years ago (bottom r) .

Crooked House owners' links to fire on landfill site they owned before taking over historic pub
The cat in the car

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

People queue at cash points in Ireland after an IT glitch let them access money they don't have

Thousands queue up as cash machines give out 'free' money by mistake in Ireland after major IT glitch
File photos of police in Magaluf

Six French tourists 'gang raped British teen in Magaluf hotel and filmed it on their phones'
Lauren Dickason

Mother guilty of murdering three young daughters in New Zealand

An Edinburgh Fringe show featuring controversial writer Graham Linehan has been cancelled by the venue

Graham Linehan's 'unwoke' show axed by Edinburgh Fringe over Father Ted creator's gender views

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit