Somerset House confirms reopening date after blaze rips through iconic London arts venue

20 August 2024, 22:08

Blaze rips through Somerset House but public and priceless artworks marked safe
Blaze rips through Somerset House but public and priceless artworks marked safe. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Somerset House will begin a “phased reopening” this weekend after a massive blaze tore through the legendary London arts venue.

Around 125 firefighters and 20 engines tackled the blaze on Saturday after huge plumes of smoke were spotted from across the capital.

Somerset House said on Tuesday that the reopening of the venue is set to begin with scheduled events, including a fashion exhibition and an open-air ball, resuming on Saturday.

A celebration of breakdancing and "a day dedicated to South Asian creativity" were among the events called off over the weekend as a result of the fire.

The statement read: "Saturday's fire was successfully contained to one part of the building.

"London Fire Brigade's operation onsite has ended and its investigation will continue.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the individual firefighters of the LFB, the emergency services and our staff for ensuring everyone's safety and preventing much greater destruction."

No injuries were reported following the blaze and no artworks are believed to have been damaged.

Around 125 firefighters attended the scene
Around 125 firefighters attended the scene. Picture: Getty

Staff and visitors to the gallery were seen standing outside and clouds of grey smoke could be seen several streets away.

Due to heavy smoke, the London Ambulance Service asked people to avoid the area and told local businesses to keep windows and doors shut.

Speaking on Saturday, Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, which is mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities, and there are “no artworks in that area”.

The Courtauld Gallery, located in the north wing, is home to a collection of famous paintings including Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 self-portrait of himself with a bandaged ear.

Mr Reekie, 59, has been director of the trust for 10 years and told the PA news agency: “What I can confirm is that a fire was spotted at about midday in one corner of west wing, the site was immediately evacuated and the London Fire Brigade called, who arrived very quickly indeed.

“Everybody is safe and for now we want to let the London Fire Brigade get on and do their brilliant work.”

Firefighters direct water onto the roof of Somerset House after smoke from a fire was seen coming from the roof earlier in the afternoon, beside the River Thames in London on August 17, 2024.
Firefighters direct water onto the roof of Somerset House after smoke from a fire was seen coming from the roof earlier in the afternoon, beside the River Thames in London on August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty

A witness told PA she saw smoke “billowing out of control” as she passed and that, at first, she thought the smell of smoke was coming from a barbecue.

Michelle Birkby, 50, who lives in London and is a writer, said: “I was walking along the South Bank, and could smell smoke, looked up and saw smoke coming out of the top of Somerset House.

“At first I assumed it was a barbecue in the courtyard, or some sort of event, but then I heard the fire engines, realised the smoke was billowing out of control and that Somerset House was on fire.

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls

