Son of 4x4 victim who 'was outside vehicle when it was washed away' leapt into flooded river in bid to save father

31 December 2023, 11:24

The son of one of the 4x4 victims leapt into the flooded river
The son of one of the 4x4 victims leapt into the flooded river. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The son of one of the three 4x4 victims who died after their vehicle plummeted into the River Esk leapt into the water in a bid to save his father, friends have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robert Forbes, 39, was part of the off-road convoy and jumped into action as he tried to pull the three victims from the Land Rover Discovery.

Witnesses said he had been following the car in a separate vehicle when the incident happened near the town of Glaisdale on Thursday.

His father, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, along with Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York, were in the 4x4 that ended up in the river.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the three men.

Read more: Three men who died after their 4x4 was 'swept away' by North Yorkshire river named as families pay tribute

Read more: Three men die after 4x4 plunges into North Yorkshire river amid strong winds and rain brought by Storm Gerrit

The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, North Yorkshire
The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Mr Forbes was "outside the vehicle when it got washed away" but "fought to save them" in the river, a friend said.

He was pulled out of the water and needed medical attention, North Yorkshire Police said.

“The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm," a spokesperson said.

"Sadly, the three men inside have died. Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm. He has been receiving medical treatment.

"Air support was also scrambled to the location."

Leslie died after the 4x4 was swept away
Leslie died after the 4x4 was swept away. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

The river was said to have swollen to about 5ft following Storm Gerrit.

A member of the East Riding 4x4 Club, which Mr Forbes is chairman of, wrote on Facebook: "Our club has felt loss before but never on a scale so big as this. These three great men will leave a very big hole in our hearts.

"They are the kindest souls and never had a bad word for anyone. My love and thoughts for their families will always be there and I'm honoured to call them my friends. You will be missed greatly."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

USS Gravely

US Navy destroys Houthi boats in Red Sea after attempted hijack

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year message

China will ‘surely be reunified’ with Taiwan, says Xi in New Year address

Israeli army vehicles

At least 35 dead in Gaza strikes as Netanyahu says war will continue for months

Passengers wait at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International

Eurostar passengers rush to get home in time for New Year after being stranded at St Pancras due to flooded tunnels

Russian missile damage to an apartment building in Kharkiv

Russia launches drone strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for Belgorod attack

New Zealand New Year’s Eve celebrations

New Zealand’s Auckland is first major city to ring in 2024

Holly Willoughby is returning to host Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby 'to address three-month absence' as she returns to host Dancing on Ice

Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate William Lai

China calls Taiwan presidential front-runner ‘destroyer of peace’

Strong winds and heavy showers are expected on New Year's Eve

New Year's revellers to be hit by strong winds and heavy showers as Met Office issues fresh warnings across UK

People walk through the snow in Goyang, South Korea

South Korean capital records heaviest one-day snowfall in December for 40 years

North Korea Koreas Tensions

Kim Jong Un vows to launch more spy satellites and make more nuclear material

Dominic Cummings has claimed Rishi Sunak sought a "secret deal" to help him win next year's election.

Rishi Sunak 'held secret talks to bring back Dominic Cummings' to help win next election

It will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully from February 1

XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force

Paula Abdul Lawsuit

Paula Abdul files lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault

Emily Atack has announced she is pregnant with her first child with a plea to fans to "go easy" on her during this period.

The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack announces pregnancy with first child

Sir Keir Starmer is preferred to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by 10 per cent but millions remain undecided on the two leaders, a new poll on the eve of an election year.

Public prefers Starmer to Sunak but millions still undecided, poll suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicolas Maduro

Troops to stay in place until ‘imperialist’ British boat leaves, says Venezuela

General Wieslaw Kukula

Russia refuses to give explanation over suspected missile which flew over Poland

Times Square New Year ball

No specific threats anticipated as Times Square prepares to host New Year party

Police have arrested protesters at an Eritrean demonstration in London after social media footage of attendees wielding sticks in Camberwell

Arrests made after clashes between Eritrea protests and police in Camberwell

Israel Palestinians

Air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza as US approves new weapons sales to Israel

The British actor, well known for his role in The Full Monty as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper, died "suddenly" on Saturday.

Oscar-nominated actor and Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75

Christ the Redeemer with Pele shirt

Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated with Brazil shirt as tribute to Pele

Audio & Radio Industry Awards Night

Bob Mortimer 'fears he may never run again' after years of health issues

Netherlands Climate Protest

Extinction Rebellion activists block highway around Amsterdam

Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills 14 people in Russian border city of Belgorod

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit