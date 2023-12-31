Son of 4x4 victim who 'was outside vehicle when it was washed away' leapt into flooded river in bid to save father

The son of one of the 4x4 victims leapt into the flooded river. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The son of one of the three 4x4 victims who died after their vehicle plummeted into the River Esk leapt into the water in a bid to save his father, friends have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Forbes, 39, was part of the off-road convoy and jumped into action as he tried to pull the three victims from the Land Rover Discovery.

Witnesses said he had been following the car in a separate vehicle when the incident happened near the town of Glaisdale on Thursday.

His father, Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area, along with Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, known as Patrick, from York, were in the 4x4 that ended up in the river.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the three men.

Read more: Three men who died after their 4x4 was 'swept away' by North Yorkshire river named as families pay tribute

Read more: Three men die after 4x4 plunges into North Yorkshire river amid strong winds and rain brought by Storm Gerrit

The recovered vehicle being removed from the River Esk near Glaisdale, North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Mr Forbes was "outside the vehicle when it got washed away" but "fought to save them" in the river, a friend said.

He was pulled out of the water and needed medical attention, North Yorkshire Police said.

“The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm," a spokesperson said.

"Sadly, the three men inside have died. Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm. He has been receiving medical treatment.

"Air support was also scrambled to the location."

Leslie died after the 4x4 was swept away. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

The river was said to have swollen to about 5ft following Storm Gerrit.

A member of the East Riding 4x4 Club, which Mr Forbes is chairman of, wrote on Facebook: "Our club has felt loss before but never on a scale so big as this. These three great men will leave a very big hole in our hearts.

"They are the kindest souls and never had a bad word for anyone. My love and thoughts for their families will always be there and I'm honoured to call them my friends. You will be missed greatly."