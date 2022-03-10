Ex-commando and son of Tory MP joins up to fight for Ukraine

A Conservative MP's son has travelled to Ukraine to fight the invading Russian army after being shocked by footage of the violence.

Ben Grant, 30, is the son of Conservative MP Helen Grant and told reporters that he is yet to tell his mother that he has travelled to fight.

Mr Grant has previous military experience, having served over 5 years in the Royal Marines.

His mother, Helen Grant, is the Conservative MP for Maidstone, and is a former Government sports minister.

He said: "I am a father of three, and if that was my kids, I know what I would do, I would go and fight."

Then I thought I would want another load of people who might be skilled enough to help me come and help me, come and help me, save my family.”

He is said to be travelling with six other ex-British servicemen to join forces in Ukraine.

“I haven’t been sent, nothing to do with the Government, nothing to do with my mother. Just wanna make that clear, completely off my own back, I decided to do this".

I didn’t even tell my mum, but it is what it is.”

Thousands of people have been travelling to Ukraine to participate in fighting against the Russian military invasion.

Read More: Brit soldiers have 'disobeyed orders and gone AWOL' to fight in Ukraine

As many as one hundred Brits have already gone to join the international defence force, set up and encouraged by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Zelenskyy confirmed that over 16,000 people from 52 countries had already signed up to the force.

Untrained Brits are being told not to try to go and fight as they could hinder the military efforts in the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discouraged people from actively participating in the conflict and said “we have laws in our country about international conflicts and how they must be conducted.”

Recently, four British soldiers have been reported to have disobeyed orders and travelled to Ukraine. They risk facing a court martial for desertion if they are found to have undertaken that action.

Read More: Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

A Ministry of Defence spokesman added: “All service personnel are prohibited from travelling to Ukraine until further notice."

Personnel travelling to Ukraine will face disciplinary and administrative consequences.”

Another man that has travelled as part of the group said he had been working as private security in Iraq and would be willing to lose his life in the conflict.

“I’ll stay to the bitter end, even if I’ll take a bullet to the chest.”

