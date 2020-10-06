Son ordered to stop comforting his mother at father's funeral

UPDATE: The council have apologised to the family and have confirmed bubbles will not be able to sit together. The national news are supporting this family and you'll be hearing lots more on this story in the coming days.

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Craig Bicknell, from Milton Keynes, moved his chair to comfort grieving mother at his father's funeral and an official told him to "move the chairs back."

The footage shows mourners seated at a social distance and as the service begins Craig Bicknell is seen moving his chair next to his mother, an elderly woman, to put his arm around her.

A worker at the Crownhill Crematorium interrupted the service to as Mr Bicknell to return his chair to the designated place.

Craig Bicknell wrote on Facebook, "We are absolutely heartbroken as it is, me and my brother haven’t been able to leave my mums side for two weeks as it is.

"I can sit in a restaurant, I can sit in a pub, I can live at her house, I can travel in a limousine to the crematorium with 6.

"I want to give my mum a cuddle at dad's funeral and this prick comes flying out aggressively in front of all shouting 'stop the service' and makes us split.

"It scared my daughter and shocked everyone in the room."

Speaking in his LBC breakfast show, Nick Ferrari said, "I think compassion has gone."