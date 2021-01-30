Grammy-nominated 'visionary' music producer Sophie dies aged 34

Sophie Xeon appears on-screen during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Grammy-nominated "visionary" musician and producer Sophie has died aged 34 following a "terrible accident" in Athens.

The Glasgow-born DJ, also known as Sophie Xeon, worked with the likes of Madonna and Charli XCX.

Her record label, Transgressive, confirmed the producer had died on Saturday morning after slipping and falling to watch the full moon in the Greek capital.

Tracks such as Bipp and Lemonade propelled Sophie into prominence, with her work recognised for experimenting with 21-st century pop music.

The musician's debut studio album Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides saw her nominated to best dance/electronic album at the 2019 Grammys.

In a statement posted on Twitter, her label said: "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement said.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

"She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

The LA-based DJ co-wrote Madonna's 2015 single B**** I'm Madonna and worked with pop singer Charli XCX on hits such as After The Afterparty and the EP Vroom Vroom.

Sophie, a transgender woman, made a solo comeback in 2017 with her single It's Okay To Cry - almost two years after the artist's previous release.

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

English musician Sam Smith branded her "a true visionary" who will influence music and fans for years to come.

They wrote on Twitter: "Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation.

"Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time."

Discussing gender identity in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, Sophie said: "For me, transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive.

"On this earth, it's that you can get closer to how you feel your true essence is without the societal pressures of having to fulfil certain traditional roles based on gender.

"It means you're not a mother or a father - you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world."

Very sad news regarding the passing of SOPHIE. I had the opportunity to work with her and the PC music family some years back, in awe of the imagination and rulelessness approach to creating music which is so often full of restraints. She and her creativity will be hugely missed — Nicola Maria Roberts (@NicolaRoberts) January 30, 2021

French singer and songwriter Christine and the Queens was among those to pay tribute to the musician, calling her "a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference".

"She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman," the singer said on Twitter.

"I can't believe she is gone. We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

Former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts recalled working with Sophie, saying she was "in awe of the imagination and rulelessness approach to creating music which is so often full of restraints. She and her creativity will be hugely missed".