'Sorry we can't be there': Prince William apologises for missing World Cup final as Lionesses prepare to face Spain

By Danielle DeWolfe

Prince William has wished England's Lionesses good luck ahead of tomorrow's World Cup final against Spain, adding: "Sorry we can't be there".

The royal, who is the president of the Football Association (FA), will not attend the women's final in person due to scheduling clashes.

William made the announcement in a video released by the Palace, with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, declaring: "Good luck Lionesses!"

It follows criticism surrounding the royal family's decision not fly out to Sydney to cheer on England's women during the historic match.

Neither the royals nor Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be in attendance at England's first World Cup final - the first since 1966.

England beat hosts Australia 3-1 in Wednesday's semi-finals, with goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Kick off is due to take place at 11am UK time on Sunday - 8pm local time.

The match is a second chance for England coach Sarina Wiegman, after finishing runners-up with the Netherlands against the USA in the 2019 World Cup Final.

As part of the video, William said: “Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we are so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you have inspired here and around the world.

"So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was in attendance at the 1966 men’s World Cup final which saw England captain Sir Bobby Moore raise the trophy.

The UK's culture secretary, Lucy Frazer, will instead represent the UK government at Stadium Australia.

It comes as Queen Letizia of Spain is poised to travel to Australia to attend the highly-anticipated final.

It follows widespread uproar from fans following Nike's decision not to make England goalkeeper Mary Earps' shirt available for purchase.

Earps, the world's number one keeper, has publicly denounced the decision by the kit manufacturer - even offering to fund production herself, as a petition on Change.org to begin production reached 60,000 signatures.

England fans were quick to note Earps omission from the Nike advert.

Nike's social media post read: "Pure energy. Just one game separates the pack from the [title]. Like A Lioness."

However, one fan commented following the Lionesses success: "You do realise that Mary Earps is making your decision to not sell her shirt look more and more ridiculous as the days go by."