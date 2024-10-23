South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

About 1,500 North Korean soldiers, including those from the special forces, have already arrived in Russia, according to Seoul's spy agency. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

South Korea is poised for the deployment of military intelligence officers to Ukraine, as concerns grow over North Korean troops joining Russian forces in the ongoing war.

The move follows reports from Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS) that North Korea has sent an elite special forces unit to Russia, marking a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape of the conflict.

South Korean officials have confirmed that around 1,500 North Korean soldiers were deployed earlier this month to support Moscow’s war efforts, with a total of 12,000 expected to be sent in the coming weeks.

British Defence Secretary John Healey branded the move "shocking," and "desperate."

Speaking in the Commons yesterday Mr Healey said: "North Korean soldiers supporting Russia's war of aggression on European soil - it is as shocking as it is desperate."

South Korea's potential deployment comes amidst growing concerns about deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. Picture: Getty

North Korea has 1.2 million troops, one of the largest militaries in the world, but it lacks any actual combat experience.

The North Korean soldiers are said to be undergoing training in Russia's Far East before being stationed on the front lines in Ukraine.

A South Korean government source, quoted by Yonhap News Agency, said that officials are now considering sending intelligence officers to Ukraine to monitor the tactics and combat effectiveness of the North Korean forces.

The team would likely include military personnel with expertise in intelligence and interrogation techniques, tasked with assessing battlefield strategies and potentially aiding in the interrogation of any captured North Korean soldiers.

Response to Growing Military Cooperation Between North Korea and Russia

South Korea's potential deployment comes amidst growing concerns about deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

South Korean intelligence officials have characterised the North Korean troop deployment as "large scale," and troubling signs of a more extensive alliance between the two authoritarian regimes have alarmed both Seoul and its international allies.

Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea’s deputy national security adviser, confirmed that Seoul is considering "phased measures" in response to the North Korea-Russia military cooperation.

Among the options being discussed is the provision of weapons to Ukraine, a significant departure from South Korea's existing policy of only providing non-lethal aid such as gas masks, field rations, and emergency medical kits.

This potential shift in South Korea’s approach could see the country supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons, such as the Cheongung-II medium-range surface-to-air missile system, which could bolster Ukraine’s air defences.

A Ukrainian soldier carries a 155 shell to fire an M109 Paladin howitzer as Russia-Ukraine war continues. Picture: Getty

If the conflict continues to escalate, offensive weapons like 155mm artillery shells could also be supplied, a senior presidential official indicated.

“While looking at scenarios by phases, defensive weapons support could be considered," the official said. "And if it surpasses a limit, offensive weapons could also be considered in the end.”

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary John Healey has described a possible "unanimity" among MPs in their concerns about Moscow's links with Pyongyang.

Mr Healey told the Commons: "I suspect there is unanimity in this House of concern about the developments in Russia and the growing alliance with North Korea, united in its determination to take the action required to respond to that and united in recognising that we must do so alongside Nato and other G7 allies."

The Defence Secretary also told MPs he and Chancellor Rachel Reeves had met soldiers and instructors taking part in Operation Interflex on Sunday, a programme to train Ukrainian personnel in the UK which has been extended to at least the end of 2025.

Mr Healey said he met "3 Scots (3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland) together with instructors from Kosovo, Australia and Sweden" which he added illustrates "the way that the UK is leading a multi-national effort to support Ukrainian soldiers".

North Korea has a large military with no actual combat experience. Picture: Getty

The Global Implications of South Korea’s Potential Involvement

The possible direct involvement of South Korean intelligence officers and military aid raises questions about the broader international response to North Korea's role in the war.

South Korea has so far provided non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but recent developments signal a possible reassessment of its position.

This policy shift is drawing attention from global leaders. The United States, which has already been indirectly involved by sending munitions to Ukraine that were sourced from South Korea, has expressed concern.

Robert Wood, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, described the reports of North Korean troops in Ukraine as a “dangerous and highly concerning development.” He emphasised the growing military alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow as a troubling signal for global security.

In Europe, discussions are underway about how to respond. The Lithuanian Foreign Minister has revived the idea of deploying European troops to Ukraine, a concept originally floated by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year.

While Germany and other European powers have so far resisted the idea, the confirmation of North Korean involvement may force a reconsideration of military support on the ground.

Estonian politician Rijo Teras expressed frustration with Europe's hesitation, arguing that the mere suggestion of European troops could cause uncertainty for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who increasingly appears to be relying on foreign forces to support his faltering war effort.

Diplomatic Fallout and Future Uncertainties

If South Korea proceeds with sending intelligence officers and potentially even weapons to Ukraine, it could face retaliatory actions from both Russia and North Korea. Moscow, while downplaying the reports of North Korean troop deployment, has defended its growing military cooperation with Pyongyang, insisting that it does not pose a threat to South Korea’s security. However, Seoul remains unconvinced, with officials warning of further military action if the situation deteriorates.

South Korea's decision could also have ramifications for its relations with China, North Korea's principal ally. Beijing has thus far refrained from direct involvement in the war, but South Korea's increasing support for Ukraine could strain relations with China, complicating the already tense dynamics in Northeast Asia.