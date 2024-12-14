South Korea's parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law attempt

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration this month.

The National Assembly passed the motion in a 204-85 vote on Saturday.

Mr Yoon's presidential powers and duties will be suspended after the copies of a document on the impeachment are delivered to him and to the Constitutional Court.

The court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Mr Yoon as president or restore his powers.

If he is thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

South Korean lawmakers during a plenary session of the impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Picture: Getty