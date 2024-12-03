South Korean parliament defies president and blocks martial law as clashes erupt between troops and protesters

3 December 2024, 17:08 | Updated: 3 December 2024, 17:46

The South Korean parliament has voted to block the martial law declaration
The South Korean parliament has voted to block the martial law declaration. Picture: Getty Images

By Will Conroy

The South Korean parliament has voted to block the martial law declaration as troops and protesters clash following the president's unexpected announcement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered the message in a late-night message to the nation.

He said it was necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate ‘anti-State elements’.

But 190 members of parliament who gathered in South Korea's National Assembly all voted against the measure, declaring it invalid. 

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung now says anyone acting under the orders of Yoon or the command of martial law is "breaking the law".

This comes after television footage from South Korea showed protesters gathering outside the parliament building, troops entering the main parliament hall and parliament aides pushing back martial law forces.

A line of police officers appears to be guarding the entrance gate to the building
A line of police officers appears to be guarding the entrance gate to the building. Picture: Getty

The main opposition - the Democratic Party - had reportedly urged members of the public to gather outside, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Despite the decision to block martial law, South Korea's military has seemingly confirmed it will stay in place until the president himself ends it.

The defence ministry told South Korean media: "We will maintain the martial law command until the president lifts the martial law."

Politicians from the party were told to gather inside the building, which is the country's legislative body.

The party's leader Lee called the declaration of martial law "unconstitutional" and ealier said parliament would try to nullify the law.

South Korean law dictates the government must lift martial law if the majority of the National Assembly demands in a vote.

Parliament has now voted to block the declaration, with the speaker saying it is invalid. Some 190 of the 300 members of parliament were present.

Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea
Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea. Picture: Shutterstock

A line of police officers had been seen guarding the entrance gate to the building, which has been closed, and clashing with protesters.

Videos shared online showed soldiers looking to keep demonstrators out of the building and police buses blocking its entrance.

Protesters were heard chanting “no to martial law”, "strike down dictatorship" and "open the gate".

Police have clashed with protesters outside the South Korean National Assembly
Police have clashed with protesters outside the South Korean National Assembly. Picture: Getty

The President had accused the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

He said he would build a ‘free and democratic country’ through martial law. South Korea is a liberal democracy. Martial law means the civilian government will be taken over by military rule.

Mr Yoon said in his televised address: “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements… I hereby declare emergency martial law.

“This is an unavoidable measure to ensure the freedom and safety of the people and guarantee the sustainability of the nation against the unrest stirred by these subversive, anti-state elements.”

Mr Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing.

He declared the step as critical for defending the country's constitutional order.

It is not immediately clear how the steps will affect the country's governance and democracy.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

It is not immediately clear how the steps will affect the country's governance and democracy.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled and his approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over the country's budget for next year.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials - drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its legislators following Mr Yoon's announcement.

