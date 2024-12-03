South Korean President lifts martial law hours after MPs voted to block military measures

3 December 2024, 19:37 | Updated: 3 December 2024, 20:45

The South Korean parliament has voted to block the martial law declaration
By Henry Moore

The South Korean cabinet has lifted the martial law announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol after officials in both major parties called for it to end, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean parliament voted to block the martial law declaration as troops and protesters clashed following the president's unexpected announcement.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he would lift the measures in a television address on Tuesday evening.

In a national address, Yoon Suk Yeol said: "I have accepted decision made by the National Assembly to dissolve and lift the martial law."

The cabinet lifted the law shortly after as the South Korean military disbanded the martial law command.

Announcing martial law earlier in the day, the president said it was necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate ‘anti-State elements’.

A line of police officers appears to be guarding the entrance gate to the building
But 190 members of parliament who gathered in South Korea's National Assembly all voted against the measure, declaring it invalid. 

As well as the opposition, members of the president's own party were among those who demanded he call off the measures.

Following the vote, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said anyone acting under the orders of Yoon or the command of martial law would be "breaking the law".

After the president confirmed he was lifting the law, people outside the National Assembly celebrated while martial law troops withdrew, the AFP news agency reported.

His initial announcement that he would impose martial law sparked major protests and prompted widespread international concern.

The main opposition - the Democratic Party - had urged members of the public to gather outside the National Assembly building, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Politicians from the party were told to gather inside the building, which is the country's legislative body.

Lee called the declaration of martial law "unconstitutional" and earlier said parliament would try to nullify the law.

South Korean law dictates the government must lift martial law if the majority of the National Assembly demands in a vote.

Police have clashed with protesters in South Korea
A line of police officers had been seen guarding the entrance gate to the parliament building and clashing with protesters.

Videos shared online showed soldiers looking to keep demonstrators out of the building and police buses blocking its entrance.

Protesters were heard chanting “no to martial law”, "strike down dictatorship" and "open the gate".

Police have clashed with protesters outside the South Korean National Assembly
The President had announced the declaration after accusing the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

He said he would build a ‘free and democratic country’ through martial law. South Korea is a liberal democracy. Martial law means the civilian government will be taken over by military rule.

Mr Yoon said in his televised address: “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements… I hereby declare emergency martial law.

“This is an unavoidable measure to ensure the freedom and safety of the people and guarantee the sustainability of the nation against the unrest stirred by these subversive, anti-state elements.”

Mr Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing.

He declared the step as critical for defending the country's constitutional order.

It is not immediately clear how the steps will affect the country's governance and democracy.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled and his approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over the country's budget for next year.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials - drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its legislators following Mr Yoon's announcement.

