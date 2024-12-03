Breaking News

South Korea's president declares emergency martial law in surprise late-night TV address

3 December 2024

‘Threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces’ have been blamed

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, boards the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft on a visit to a South Korean naval base in Busan, South Korea, in June
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, boards the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft on a visit to a South Korean naval base in Busan, South Korea, in June. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The president of South Korea has declared martial law to protect the country from the North.

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered the message in a late-night message to the nation.

He said it was necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate ‘anti-State elements’.

He accused the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

He said he would build a ‘free and democratic country’ through martial law. South Korea is a liberal democracy. Martial law means the civilian government will be taken over by military rule.

Mr Yoon said in his televised address: “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements… I hereby declare emergency martial law.

“This is an unavoidable measure to ensure the freedom and safety of the people and guarantee the sustainability of the nation against the unrest stirred by these subversive, anti-state elements.”

Mr Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing.

He declared the step as critical for defending the country's constitutional order.

It is not immediately clear how the steps will affect the country's governance and democracy.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled and his approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled and his approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over the country's budget for next year.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials - drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its legislators following Mr Yoon's announcement.

