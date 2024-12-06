South Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president after attempt to impose martial law

South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.
South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

By Lauren Lewis

South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a late night television address on Tuesday, but the move was quickly blocked by the South Korean parliament, which voted against the measure.

Opposition parties are pushing for a parliamentary vote on Mr Yoon's impeachment on Saturday, calling his short-lived martial law declaration "unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or coup".

But they need support from some ruling party members to get the two-thirds majority needed to pass the impeachment motion.

However, comments by People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hun on Friday suggest that his party would change its earlier opposition to the impeachment of president Yoon over his imposition of martial law this week.

During a party meeting, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hun stressed the need to suspend Mr Yoon's presidential duties and power swiftly, saying he poses a "significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law, which could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger".

Mr Han said there was a need to "prevent damage to citizens and supporters caused by unprepared chaos".

Impeaching Mr Yoon would require support from 200 of its 300 members.

The opposition parties who jointly brought the impeachment motion have 192 seats combined. PPP has 108 lawmakers.

Mr Han said he had received intelligence that Mr Yoon had ordered the country's defence counterintelligence commander to arrest and detain unspecified key politicians based on accusations of "anti-state activities" during martial law.

"It's my judgment that an immediate suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's official duties is necessary to protect the Republic of Korea and its people," Mr Han said.

Mr Han on Thursday had said he would work to defeat the impeachment motion even though he criticised Mr Yoon's martial law declaration as "unconstitutional".

Mr Han was previously regarded as a close associate of Mr Yoon as they spent years working together as prosecutors and he served as Mr Yoon's first justice minister.

But after Mr Han entered party politics and became PPP leader, their ties soured badly as they differ over how to handle scandals involving Mr Yoon and his wife.

Mr Han leads a minority faction within the ruling party, and 18 lawmakers in his faction voted with opposition lawmakers to overturn Mr Yoon's martial law decree. Martial law ultimately lasted about six hours, after the quick overrule by the National Assembly forced Mr Yoon's cabinet to lift it before daybreak on Wednesday.

After the martial law announcement a line of police officers were seen guarding the entrance gate to the parliament building and clashing with protesters.
After the martial law announcement a line of police officers were seen guarding the entrance gate to the parliament building and clashing with protesters. Picture: Getty

If Mr Yoon is impeached, he would be suspended until the Constitutional Court rules on whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential power.

Prime minister Han Duck-soo, the country's No 2 official, would take over presidential responsibilities.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung said in a televised speech on Friday that it was crucial to suspend Mr Yoon as "quickly as possible".

Mr Lee said Mr Yoon's martial law enforcement amounted to "rebellion and also a self-coup".

He said Mr Yoon's move caused serious damage to the country's image and paralysed foreign policy, pointing to criticism coming out of the Biden administration and foreign leaders cancelling their visits to South Korea.

Mr Yoon has made no immediate response to Mr Han's comments.

He has not made public appearances since he made a televised announcement that his martial law decree was lifted.

But his office said on Thursday that Mr Yoon accepted the resignation offer of defence minister Kim Yong Hyun, who opposition parties and Mr Han alleged recommended the martial law imposition to the president.

Prosecutor general Shim Woo Jung told reporters on Friday that the prosecution plans to investigate rebellion charges against Mr Yoon following complaints filed by the opposition, which claims his stunt amounted to a "self-coup".

While the president mostly enjoys immunity from prosecution while in office, the protection does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

It was not immediately clear how the prosecution plans to proceed with an investigation on Mr Yoon.

The prosecution on Thursday placed an overseas travel ban on Kim Yong Hyun.

Democratic Party spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said on Friday the party is considering filing a legal complaint against People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, whom they accuse of attempting to facilitate Mr Yoon's martial law enforcement.

The defence ministry said it suspended from duty the defence counter intelligence commander, Yeo In-hyung, who Mr Han alleged had received orders from Mr Yoon to detain the politicians.

The ministry also suspended Lee Jin-woo, commander of the capital defence command, and Kwak Jong-geun, commander of the special warfare command, over their involvement in enforcing martial law.

In a closed-door briefing to politicians, Hong Jang-won, first deputy director of South Korea's

National Intelligence Service, said Mr Yoon called after imposing martial law and ordered him to help the defence counterintelligence unit to detain key politicians.

The targeted politicians included Mr Han, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung and National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik, said Kim Byung-kee, one of the politicians who attended the meeting. Mr Kim said Mr Hong told politicians he ignored Mr Yoon's orders.

The spy agency's director, Cho Taeyong, questioned Mr Hong's account. Mr Cho told reporters that such an order would have come to him, rather than Mr Hong, and that he never received any orders from Mr Yoon to detain politicians.

