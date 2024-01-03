Culture of sexual harassment and homophobia revealed in damning report into South Wales Fire Service

Damning report exposures culture of sexual harassment at South Wales Fire Service. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A fire chief has said he will resign after the publication of a damning report into his service's culture.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, Huw Jakeway, said he was "profoundly sorry" to colleagues who had "negative experiences".

Allegations of sexism and abusive behaviour towards staff at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service prompted an independent probe of its culture.

It found "serious deficiencies in the service" after surveying more than 450 staff. The report found, "the existence of a sexist and misogynist culture in many places in the service".

The review into the service's culture was led by Fenella Morris KC and the report includes more than 80 recommendations.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters. Picture: Google Street View

It followed an ITV news report in 2022 claiming firefighters had kept their jobs despite allegations they had sexually harassed and abused women in the service.

The report's authors said they "heard and saw examples of inappropriate comments made to and/or about women and/or about the way they look or dress".

In one example, a man talked about a woman in a "sexualised" way and said "I would give her one".

Another employee said a group of senior leaders were heard saying "are you pinning the tail on that about her" which was explained as being a comment about having sex.

The report heard "pictures of genitals" were sent to women within the service and that "inappropriate advances" were made towards women.

It found that a now retired firefighter at the service's Cardiff central station had refused to speak to or acknowledge women.

Examples of the "objectification of women" were also found as well as "inappropriate messaging" on social media, often in circumstances of a power imbalance between managers and junior employees, or instructors and new recruits.

Ms Morris wrote in the report she understood the service had "refused to publish a photo of its firefighters taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement".

The panel was also told that "a photograph of a gay member of staff was put on a fairy and placed on top of a Christmas tree".

While the staff member in question considered this to be a "sign of endearment, affection and support", another individual found it to be "offensive and inappropriate conduct related to sexual orientation".

The report also found instances of inappropriate comments or conduct "challenging whether women were in fact fit to carry out the job".

"We were struck by the number of cases of assault, domestic abuse, and harassment we saw," the report's authors said.

They found the service "is not an inclusive place to work", with some senior female officers, becoming "hardened to sexist behaviours".

Another problem not being adequately addressed is drug and alcohol abuse the report, attributing much of the behaviour "to intoxicated nights out".

Huw Jakeway is stepping down as chief fire officer following the report. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue

In a statement, Mr Jakeway said: "I am profoundly sorry. There is no place for inappropriate behaviour within South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"As chief fire officer, I fully accept the recommendations made in the report.

"Over the coming weeks, the service will reflect on the details in the report and determine steps to be taken to address the recommendations.

"This report, recommendations, and resulting action plan will empower the whole service to further develop a positive culture for the benefit of all employees and the communities we serve."



