Dozens of passengers forced to flee as Southeastern train catches fire

Plumes of smoke filled the area. Picture: Twitter/Lauren Ena Andrews

By Emma Soteriou

Dozens of passengers were forced to flee a burning Southeastern train at a station in Kent.

Footage shared on social media showed there were loud bangs coming from the train before it became engulfed in large flames with plumes of black smoke filling the sky.

Passengers rushed off the train once its doors were opened at West Malling station.

The incident happened shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

@nationalrailenq scary journey today! Thought someone was setting off fireworks on the train pic.twitter.com/xiAf9AxDQk — Lauren Ena Andrews (@laurenenandrews) February 2, 2023

A Southeastern spokesman said on Friday: "A fire occurred underneath the 3.25pm London Victoria to Ashford International train yesterday evening.

"On becoming aware of the fire the driver took immediate action, safely stopping the train at West Malling station so passengers could be immediately evacuated.

"Emergency services attended the scene and put the fire out.

"No injuries were reported but our team offered support to people involved, both customers and staff.

"The safety of our passengers and staff remains our top priority and a full investigation will be carried out."

Network Rail engineers attended the site to inspect the railway line and ensure it was safe to use.