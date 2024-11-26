Exclusive

‘I lost faith in the world’: Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

26 November 2024, 09:55

Leanne Lucas has spoken about the Southport attacks for the first time
Leanne Lucas has spoken about the Southport attacks for the first time. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Liam Gotting

A teacher leading a Southport dance class where three young girls were stabbed to death has told LBC the experience led her to “lose faith in the world”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yoga teacher Leanne Lucas was overseeing the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space in Southport on on July 29 when the attack happened.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of three of those taking part: Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6 and Alice Aguiar, 9.

Ms Lucas shared her story with LBC at a candle-lit vigil in memory of the women and girls who have lost their lives to male violence in Merseyside, coinciding with United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

It is the first time she’s spoken publicly about that day.

Read more: Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery

Read more: Southport triple-child murder suspect Axel Rudakubana in court, as trial date set

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar
Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Picture: Handout

“It has just made us feel very unsafe," she admitted.

“My purpose was creating wellbeing events for children and families, and for that to happen where I was, and for the words I spoke and the children spoke, for that to be trampled over has really dampened all of our spirits.

“It left us feeling unsafe, feeling like we just lost faith in the world.”

In the wake of the attack, riots broke out across the country - most notably in Southport and Liverpool.

The subsequent unrest saw Merseyside Police make 151 arrests, with 107 people charged and 82 sentenced to a total of 172 years and seven months in prison, so far.

Nationally, the total number of arrest in connection with the riots continues to edge towards 2,000.

Despite this, Ms Lucas said that she has seen a lot of love and support towards Southport, and that it has made the local community stronger.

The aftermath of the attack
The aftermath of the attack. Picture: Getty

She said: “I try to resemble it as us being connected by an invisible piece of string. We’re all connected in the most horrible way.

“Sometimes that string will tangle, fray and knot, but at the best of times, it’ll wrap together and it has brought a lot of us closer.

“It’s created kindness and warmth, and created a strong force that we couldn’t have imagined would be possible out of something so horrific.

She adds: “There’s been a lot of love come from Southport, a lot of love come from all over the world. The impact has been tragic but there has been some goodness at times.”

Ms Lucas now hopes that she can go on to play a larger role in tackling the broader issue of violence against women and girls.

“It’s just very important for me to be able to speak for the girls, as well as myself”, she said.

“I guess my aim of coming forward and dealing with what’s happened, is to try and gain some positive out of what’s been so horrible.

Caller and Tom despair over Southport attack

“Part of my mission to move forward is for change, so hopefully people will be hearing a lot more from me in the future.

“After everything’s happened and things have finished, I’m hoping my voice will get louder and louder and people will join me in that.

“I’m not too sure how we’ll ever move on, apart from using the girls’ memories as a driving force to change things for other people in the future so this doesn’t have to happen to them again.”

Axel Rudakubana, 18, from Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, possession of a knife, production of a biological toxin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on December 12.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Russian T-80 tank in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian overnight blitz set new record for number of drones used

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

Mother left unable to speak and needing 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

Martin Montgomery, 31, killed his neighbour during a row

WATCH: Moment killer caught burning clothes on BBQ tells police 'fair enough' as they arrest him for murdering neighbour

A protester holds a poster during a rally near the Parliament building in Tbilisi to demand new elections in Georgia

President and opposition boycott first session of Georgia’s new parliament

John Tinniswood

World's oldest man, British World War Two veteran born the same year as the Titanic sank, dies aged 112

Rod Stewart Performs At The O2 Arena, London

Sir Rod Stewart to play legend slot at Glastonbury 2025

Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked following backlash from manufacturers

Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked following backlash from manufacturers

'They're all fatsos': Boris Johnson blames the Church of England for obesity crisis

'They're all fatsos': Boris Johnson blames the Church of England for obesity crisis

A pub landlord has revealed why he launched a petition to have Labour call a General Election

Pub landlord reveals why he started viral petition signed by two million people calling for fresh General Election

Emergency crews working to find anymore missing tourists have found three bodies

Three bodies recovered from capsized yacht off Red Sea - with 13 still missing

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack

Man in his 30s stabbed 19 times with screwdriver in horror east London mauling near Tube station

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Philippines investigators summon Duterte over threats against President Marcos

Eight employees at the Nana Backpacker Hostel have reportedly been arrested.

Eight Laos hostel staff arrested after six tourists die in mass 'methanol poisoning'

The bridge in Bareilly

Three cousins die after Google Maps 'told them to drive off unfinished bridge' as they came home from wedding

'Social security is a two way street' says Employment Minister as Starmer vows to 'get Britain working'

'Social security is a two way street' says employment minister as Starmer vows to tackle Britain's 'inactivity spiral'

Supporters of jailed Pakistani former premier Imran Khan confront police firing tear gas in Islamabad

At least six killed in violence as Khan supporters breach Islamabad lockdown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Family of Brit teen facing 20 years in Dubai prison over fling with 17-year-old girl pleads with country's ruler for help
Rescuers use heavy machinery to search for victims after a landslide in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Rescuers recover 20 bodies from flash floods and landslides on Sumatra

A north London road closed for a neighbourhood street party during national bank holiday

New bank holiday 'planned for next year' as Brits 'to get 4-day weekend to celebrate 80th anniversary of WW2'
US Air Force 'actively monitors' unidentified drones over UK RAF bases as fighter jets are spotted circling

US Air Force 'actively monitors' unidentified drones over UK RAF bases as fighter jets are spotted circling
Lebanon Israel

Israeli air strikes kill 31 in Lebanon as leaders draw closer to a ceasefire

Japan South Korea Sado

South Korea holds memorial for forced labourers in Japan

Trump Tariffs

Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

David Lammy has insisted the UK isn't sending troops to Ukraine

Lammy insists UK is not sending troops to Ukraine after Russia cautions against deploying soldiers-for-hire
Donald Trump

Trump calls for China to execute drug dealers as he vows drastic steps against Mexico and Canada 'border invasion'
Parcel theft has increased markedly

Parcel thefts double, with one in 7 homes targeted, as Black Friday warning issued to Brits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News