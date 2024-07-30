Does this chilling footage show Southport attacker minutes before rampage that killed 2 children and injured 9 more?

Masked man seen pacing in front of Southport house later raided by police

By Kit Heren

Chilling footage may show the Southport attacker minutes before a rampage that left two children dead and nine more injured.

A video shows a man in a green hoodie and Covid-style face mask pacing around in front of a house in the village of Banks, close to Southport.

The footage was taken around 20 minutes before a knifeman killed two children and wounded nine more in a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop on Hart Street near the centre of Southport.

Two adults are seriously wounded and are also in hospital, including yoga teacher Leanne Lucas.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is still being questioned by police.

A person leaves flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where two children died and nine were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack. Picture: Alamy

Officers remain unsure as to a motive for the attack, although they said yesterday that they did not think it was terror-related.

The footage, which was first obtained by ITV, cuts later to police officers outside the house in Banks.

The 17-year-old lives in Banks, and is originally from Cardiff.

The attack has sparked a wave of outrage and sorrow, with commiserations shared by the King and Keir Starmer, among others.

A police statement on Monday evening read: "It is with great sadness that today I am here to advise that two young children have died as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack this morning.

"Nine other children have been injured, and six of them are in a critical condition, all those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

Emergency services near the scene in Hart Street, Southport. Picture: Alamy

"A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives.

"My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47am at an address Southport. When they arrived they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

"It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.

"As a mum of two daughters, and the nanna of a five-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.

"Our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time."