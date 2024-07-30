Pictured: Hero businessman stabbed in leg while trying to save Southport children after hearing screams from office

30 July 2024, 07:47

Jonathan Hayes was stabbed in the leg
Jonathan Hayes was stabbed in the leg. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A heroic businessman was stabbed in the leg while trying to save children from the Southport stabbing attack on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonathan Hayes, 63, was wounded while running to disarm the attacker who killed two children and injured nine more, as well as two adults in the Merseyside town.

His wife Helen said that despite his heroics her husband regrets not being able to do more to stop the "ferocious" attack.

Six of the children were critically injured in the attack, as well as the two adults. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Helen said that her husband had reacted after hearing the children in extreme distress. His office is across the landing from the dance studio where the attack took place during a Taylor Swift-themed event.

Helen told the Telegraph: "Our office is in the same building as the dance studio, he heard screams and went outside, saw the attacker, saw that he had hurt a child and tried to take the knife off him and got stabbed in the leg.

Read more: Tragedy at the holiday camp: Two children dead and nine injured after knifeman launches rampage at dance class

Read more: Two children killed, six critical alongside two heroic adults after boy, 17, launched knife rampage in Southport

Jonathan Hayes
Jonathan Hayes. Picture: Facebook

"The dance studio is tucked away down a little alley, you wouldn't know that there was a children's dance studio there just by walking past – you would have to have known it was there.

"I've been with him all afternoon at the hospital.

"He's very upset that he wasn't able to be more help. Physically he will be okay, mentally I don't know."

Mr Hayes is going to have surgery on Tuesday.

His wife said that her husband told her the attacker had"a big knife".

She added: "It made quite a big wound. Not a penknife certainly. Why you target little girls, I don’t know."

The children were attending an event at a holiday club when the attacker walked into the premises and started to attack, Merseyside Police's Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said.

"We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked," she added.

Emergency services near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, of a knife attack where two children died and nine were injured.
Emergency services near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, of a knife attack where two children died and nine were injured. Picture: Alamy

She went on to say the motivation behind the stabbings "remains unclear".

The teenager, born in Wales, was arrested on Monday morning and remains in police custody, Merseyside Police said. He will be questioned about the incident.

A police statement on Monday evening said: "It is with great sadness that today I am here to advise that two young children have died as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack this morning.

"Nine other children have been injured, and six of them are in a critical condition, all those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

"A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who was born in Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives.

Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport
Forensic officers on Hart Street in Southport. Picture: Alamy

"My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47am at an address Southport. When they arrived they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

"It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked.

"As a mum of two daughters, and the nanna of a five-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.

"Our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Two children were killed and nine more people are injured

Tragedy at the holiday camp: Two children dead and nine injured after knifeman launches rampage at dance class

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former president Donald Trump

Trump says he will ‘probably’ debate with vice president Harris

People leave for work in the morning holding umbrellas

Multiple landslides leave dozens dead and missing in southern India

Exclusive
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris most popular Presidential candidate with UK voters

The migrant boat made its way down freshwater canals to the English Channel

Watch: ‘This is for Rishi Sunak’, migrant says, as dinghy moves down freshwater canals unobstructed by French police

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London

‘Urgent’ search for missing six-year-old girl in south east London as police release footage of her roaming street alone

APTOPIX Venezuela Election

Venezuelan opposition says it has proof of election victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the town of Majdal Sham after a rocket attack in Golan Heights

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after weekend strike kills 12 children

Matt Richards won silver in the men’s 200m Freestyle Final on day three

‘I thought I finished first’: Matt Richards wins silver in nail-biting freestyle race

People protest the official election results declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the presidential election, the day after the vote in Caracas

Protests as Maduro declared winner of Venezuela’s disputed presidential election

Adam Peaty lost out on the gold by 0.02 seconds.

Olympic star Adam Peaty breaks silence after testing positive for Covid

Election 2024 Trump Shooting Congress

Trump to be interviewed as part of FBI probe into assassination attempt

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, right, shakes hands with Penny Pritzker, left, former US Commerce Secretary

US will send 1.7 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine

The UK is set to scorch in 30 degrees on Tuesday before thunderstorms and 3.5 inches of rain bring temperatures crashing back down on Thursday.

UK set to scorch in 30 degrees before thunderstorms bring 3.5in rain on Thursday

People stand near an improvised memorial to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and others who died in a plane crash with him last year, near the Kremlin, in Moscow

Dozens of Russian Wagner fighters killed in Mali ambush

Members of the Druze minority attend a memorial ceremony for children and teenagers killed in a rocket strike at a soccer field over the weekend in the village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after strike that killed 12

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles branded the attack "utterly horrific"

King Charles issues statement in wake of ‘utterly horrific’ Southport attack

Protesters wave Israeli national flags in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, outside of the Sde Teiman military base

Israel detains soldiers over ‘abuse’ of detainee at shadowy military facility

Greater Manchester Police have been under increased pressure following an incident at Manchester Airport

Eight officers suspended by Greater Manchester Police following report of alleged racial discrimination
Queues Build Up At Dover As Families Head To The Continent For Summer Holidays

French Border control at Dover to be expanded ahead of new EU rules

Emergency services rushed a street in Southport at around midday following reports of stabbing

Two children killed, six critical alongside two heroic adults after boy, 17, launched knife rampage in Southport
A ban on puberty blockers introduced by the Conservative government with emergency legislation was lawful, the High Court has ruled.

Emergency ban on puberty blockers introduced by previous UK government was lawful, High Court rules
The Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, were removed by Lord Elgin from occupied Athens in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

Labour hints at backing for sending Elgin Marbles on long-term loan to Greece

Police have cordoned off a housing estate in Banks, around four miles north of Southport.

Police cordon off housing estate just 15 minutes from Southport stabbing scene

The Eiffel Tower at dusk

Vandalism hits communication lines in France during Paris Olympics

Dr Sarah Traxler, Planned Parenthood North Central States’ chief medical officer, poses for a photo in the ultrasound room at the Planned Parenthood clinic

Six-week abortion ban comes into force in Iowa

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit