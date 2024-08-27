Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery

Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hero dance teacher who shielded children during an attack on a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport has been released from hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

Leanne Lucas, 35, was one of two dance teachers praised after shielding children during the Southport attacks on July 29.

However, she was unexpectedly rushed back into hospital last week following complications stemming from her injuries.

The former teacher-turned-yoga instructor sustained serious stab wounds in the attack - which left schoolgirls Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, dead.

Last week, a Go Fund Me page for the teacher which was set up following the attack, read: "Unfortunately this week Leanne was readmitted to hospital due struggling with her breathing.

"She is waiting for an operation for another drain on her lung due to infection."

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29. Picture: Facebook

However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, an updated on social media by Esther - who co-created the GoFundMe page - wrote: 'Leanne has been discharged following further surgery and is now recovering with family and friends around her.

"We have had so many lovely messages wishing her well, so many gifts and hand made crafts.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone for showing such kindness during this impossible difficult time."

The attack saw the knifeman enter the community centre on Hart Street, Southport, armed with a kitchen knife before attacking children and adults involved in the dance class.

Following the attacks, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana was charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

A woman looks at floral tributes that are left the Atkinson art centre in Southport, England, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 after three young girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.(AP Photo/Scott Heppell). Picture: Alamy

'Truly tragic': Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Southport stabbing victims. Picture: Alamy

It's since been revealed the door of the community space had been propped open to ventilate the hall due to the heat, allowing the attacker to walk in.

The dance teacher was said to have locked children in toilet to save them from the killer as they fight for life after Southport stabbing.

The page reads: "Leanne had barely begun her road to recovery.

"Please keep her in your thoughts and continue supporting her as you have been by sharing the page & donating anything you can. Thank you all from the Lucas family & friends."

The teacher was injured during the class alongside Heidi Barlow, as the pair tried to protect the children taking part.

The GoFundMe has now raised more than £35,000 for the teacher in the wake of the attack.