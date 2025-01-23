Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Henry Moore

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana said he was "so glad" and "so happy" his victims were dead while under arrest for the murder of three children, his sentencing hearing heard today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rudakubana, 18, is being sentenced today after pleading guilty to murdering three girls in July last year.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, when the attack happened.

The 18-year-old also admitted the attempted murders of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

New details of the hours after the killer's arrest emerged during today's hearing, including sick comments he made while in custody on the day of the attack.

Read more: LIVE: Axel Rudakubana ordered out of court as he shouts 'I need a paramedic' from dock during Southport sentencing

A mugshot of attacker Axel Rudakubana was released by police after his guilty pleas. Picture: Merseyside Police

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told Axel Rudakubana's sentencing: "Whilst under arrest at the police station after the incident, Axel Rudakubana was heard to say, "It's a good thing those children are dead... I'm so glad... so happy'."

She added: "Having researched atrocities committed by others, the evidence suggests that he set out to emulate them on the 29 July. There is no evidence that he ascribed to any particular political or religious ideology; he wasn't fighting for a cause.

"His only purpose was to kill, and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing. "

Upon arriving in court today, Rudakubana was promptly removed from his own sentencing, claiming he was too "ill" to continue.

He turned to a dock officer as the opening note was read at his sentencing and said: "I'm not fine, I feel ill."

He shouted repeatedly: "I need to speak to a paramedic, I feel ill. You're not giving me any support judge, I feel ill."

He was removed from the courtroom following the outburst.

Justice Goose said he would be brought back in to be sentenced later in the day.

The prosecution opening continued in his absence.

(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

Despite the scale of the attack, Rudakubana cannot get a whole life tariff as he was under 18 when he carried out the attack.

Speaking out ahead of his sentencing, a parent of one of the children who needed surgery after the stabbings called for a change to rules.

Read more: Amazon to launch 'urgent investigation' into how Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was able to buy 8inch knife online

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana ‘carried a knife more than ten times and bought blade on Amazon’

Who is Axel Rudakubana?

The parent, who has not been identified to protect his child, said Rudakubana should "rot in jail".

"He was only a few days off his 18th birthday when he committed these most horrendous offences," he told the Sun.

"Why should he be spared a whole life tariff when he hasn’t spared a thought for any of the victims' families? Life should mean life.

"Even if he gets 40 years, it’s not enough. He could be out to enjoy the latter part of his life. The three little girls he murdered can’t do that. If that means the law needs changing, so be it.

"He’s an adult and should be tried like one. His crimes are so horrific, an exception should be made by the judge."

Prison van arrives at Liverpool Crown Court on day of Axel Rudakubana sentencing

The man said that his child was still struggling "mentally" following the attack.

He went on to say that Rudakubana "only changed his plea in the hope of getting a reduction in his sentence. It was to try to save his own skin".

It emerged on Monday that Rudakubana was referred to the government's counter-terrorism Prevent programme three times before the incident due to his general "obsession with violence".

His behaviour was assessed by the programme as potentially concerning but he was deemed not to be motivated by a terrorist ideology or pose a terrorist danger and was therefore not considered suitable for the counter-radicalisation scheme.

After he pleaded guilty on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) described him as a "young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence" and said he had shown no signs of remorse.

"This day didn’t need to happen if people in his past dealt with the problem when presented with it," the parent told the paper.

"There were several chances to stop this horrific outcome, so the blame ultimately lands with every organisation that came across him. It’s one massive failure of people."

A public inquiry has been announced into the stabbings, intended to "get to the truth about what happened and what needs to change".