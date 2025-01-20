Southport killer prevented from travelling to former school just week before launching knife attack

20 January 2025, 20:47

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls
Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire & social media

By Will Conroy

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was prevented from travelling to his former school just a week before launching a knife attack on a Southport dance class in July last year, it is understood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 18-year-old reportedly booked a taxi to go to Range High School in Formby, which he was expelled from five years earlier, on July 22 as pupils broke up for the summer holidays.

Seven days later, he travelled by taxi to The Hart Space and murdered Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

On both occasions he is said to have been wearing the same outfit, a green hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and a surgical mask.

Ten minutes after his taxi was booked, at 12.30pm, pupils were due to leave school on their last day of term but his father followed him out of the house and pleaded with the taxi driver not to take him.

Rudakubana, 18, had been permanently excluded from the secondary school over claims he was carrying a knife.

(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed
(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

Rudakubana pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday to murdering the three young girls at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of eight children and two adults, producing a biological toxin, ricin, and the possession of an al-Qaeda training manual - a terror offence.

Despite this his case has never been treated as terror-related by police as he did not appear to follow an ideology, such as Islamism or racial hatred, and instead appeared to be motivated by an interest in extreme violence.

The Home Secretary has launched a public inquiry into the attacks to "get to the truth about what happened and what needs to change".

Yvette Cooper said "independent answers" were needed on Prevent and other agencies that came into contact with Rudakubana.

A mugshot of attacker Axel Rudakubana was released by police after his guilty pleas
A mugshot of attacker Axel Rudakubana was released by police after his guilty pleas. Picture: Merseyside Police
Rudakubana refused to speak in court when addressed and refused to stand
Rudakubana refused to speak in court when addressed and refused to stand. Picture: Alamy

This comes following reports Rudakubana attacked pupils of his former school with a hockey stick when he was 13-years-old following his expulsion.

He was sent to a pupil referral unit in Lancashire but returned to the school with a hockey stick and a “hit list” of students he wanted to attack.

He reportedly returned to the school in December 2019 with a hockey stick and assaulted a pupil, breaking their wrist.

Pupils were locked in their classrooms during the incident before Rudakubana was reportedly tackled to the ground by the headmaster.

Read more: Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

‘I lost faith in the world’: Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

A prison van brings Axel Rudakubana to court
A prison van brings Axel Rudakubana to court. Picture: Alamy

Describing Rudakubana's attempted hockey-stick attack on his former classmates, one pupil said how the teenager had a "hit list of people he wanted to hurt".

He said: “Because he was an ex-student a teacher had let him into the building thinking he was still at the school. He came in with a hockey stick and was running around the corridors trying to beat everyone up. He had a hit list of people he didn’t like and wanted to hurt.”

Another pupil added: “All the teachers were closing the doors and not letting anyone out of the lessons.

“He ran down to the language block and he was trying to find [a boy] specifically, I think, with a hockey stick, and he was trying to attack him with it. So then our headteacher had to jump on him and kind of escort him out.”

A third friend said: “We were walking around the corridors and the next minute, you know, I just saw a big bright yellow coat running towards me. And then he went to hit [a boy] over the head with the stick.

“But luckily the headteacher tackled him to the ground and then he was just on the floor with the headteacher on top of him.”

