King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

20 August 2024, 17:15 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 17:45

King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The King has expressed his "sympathy and empathy" for the people of Southport when he visited the town to meet survivors of the fatal knife attack.

Charles suspended his traditional Balmoral break to hold a private meeting with some of the injured young children and their families and spent a moment looking at floral tributes left to the three victims.

Patrick Hurley, MP for Sefton, which includes Southport, met the King with other local leaders at a fire station, and said afterwards: "The town's emotions were raging and they still are very raw and he was very empathetic.

"He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy. Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country's heart goes out to the people here."

The King spent about 45 minutes at Southport Town Hall meeting some of the young survivors of the attack in private with their families and the police liaison team working with them.

Floral tributes had been left outside the building in memory of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, who were fatally attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

Read more: Private funeral for Southport knife attack victim Bebe King held as heroic dance teacher readmitted to hospital

King Charles III views the flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport
King Charles III views the flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre Southport. Picture: Alamy
King Charles visits Southport
King Charles visits Southport. Picture: Getty
King Charles visits Southport
King Charles visits Southport. Picture: Getty

Before sitting down with the families Charles spent a few moments looking at the flowers and went on a brief walkabout, meeting well-wishers who had cheered when he arrived.

Charles will host the three bereaved families in London on Wednesday.

Following the attack last month, rioting broke out in Southport, with the local mosque targeted and a popular local convenience shop attacked, with further violence across the country for a number of days.

The disorder included looting, with hotels housing asylum seekers also attacked before counter-demonstrations appeared to quell the disturbances.

The violence, denounced as "far-right thuggery" by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was sparked by false claims about the identity of a teenage suspect later charged with three counts of murder.

King Charles III meets representatives from Merseyside's emergency services
King Charles III meets representatives from Merseyside's emergency services. Picture: Alamy
King Charles meeting ambulance crew
King Charles meeting ambulance crew. Picture: Alamy
Police officers in riot gear gesture with batons during riots in Liverpool held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport
Police officers in riot gear gesture with batons during riots in Liverpool held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport. Picture: Getty

The suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

Read more: Taylor Swift meets victims and families of Southport attack before Wembley Stadium shows

As part of the visit, the King will also visit the Southport Community fire station, meeting with staff representing Merseyside's police, fire and rescue, and ambulance services, all of whom were involved in the attack.

King Charles is also set to meet as regional leaders including the mayors of the Liverpool City Region and Sefton, as well as MP Patrick Hurley during the visit.

Local faith leaders from around Southport will also take part in the visit, speaking with the King about their experiences.

The three girls killed in the Southport stabbing attack are Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar
The three girls killed in the Southport stabbing attack are Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Picture: Handout

Following the attack, the King sent his condolences, noting: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today."

In the wake of the incident, King Charles explained that he had "shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many" with the PM.

It comes as Taylor Swift is said to have reached out to the Southport stabbing victims' families privately ahead of her Wembley gig.

