Appeal for missing driver after Mercedes crashes into lake

1 February 2025, 13:01

The new Marine Way Bridge over the boating lake in Southport Merseyside
A Mercedes collided into barriers at the Marine Lake, Southport, ending up partially submerged in the water. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police are appealing for information to find the driver of a car that partially submerged into a lake following a collision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A silver Mercedes collided with barriers at Marine Lake in Southport at around 3.50am on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.

The vehicle, which police saw travelling at excess speed five minutes earlier on High Park Place in the town, caused damage to the bandstand and ended up partially submerged in the water, a spokesman said.

The driver has not been located after an extensive search supported by the Coastguard, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and a National Police Air Service helicopter.

The driver has not been located, following an extensive search
The driver has not been located, following an extensive search. Picture: Google

Read more: 'We all make mistakes': Richard Tice defends Reform MP who assaulted ex-girlfriend as he rules out suspension

Read more: Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month

Albany Road and Southport Promenade remain closed.

Sergeant Kyle Sayers said: "We are carrying out urgent inquiries to establish that the driver is safe and well, supported by the other emergency services.

"If you live nearby or were passing and saw the vehicle or anyone making off from Marine Lake, or in the area, please contact us right away with any information, footage or images to assist."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact @MerPolCC or call 101 with reference 25000085908.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Casualties reported as small plane crashes in residential area near Philadelphia

No survivors after medical plane carrying sick child erupts into fireball and crashes into Philadelphia neighbourhood

Taxes are set to rise in line with inflation on Saturday.

Price of wine and spirits to increase while tax on draught pints to drop amid changes set to come into effect on Saturday
At least four people have died overnight as Russian drone and missile strikes continued to pound Ukraine's towns and cities, local officials said.

Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine kill 'at least four people' as Moscow's troops continue advance in Ukraine

Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison

Palestinian prisoners arrive in West Bank as three more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

The Huszti sisters

Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month

Lily Collins welcomes her first child with husband Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares news of first child with husband Charlie McDowell through surrogacy

Richard Tice has defended a Reform UK MP convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

'We all make mistakes': Richard Tice defends Reform MP who assaulted ex-girlfriend as he rules out suspension

General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Major glitch still affecting Barclays customers, 24 hours on from initial outage - with some still locked out accounts

Two hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza

Two Israeli hostages held in Gaza released by Hamas and handed over to Red Cross - with third set to be freed soon

Six people were onboard a small medical jet which came down in a residential area of Philadelphia yesterday.

Plane carrying mother and child after life-saving treatment crashes into Philadelphia - just days after DC tragedy

Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Friday

Trump launches trade war with China, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears for global economy

Giles Coren

Restaurant critic Giles Coren reveals prostate cancer diagnosis and says he had to 'demand' test from NHS

Rescuers expect to find the bodies of every DC plane crash victim

Every DC crash victim 'expected to be found', fire chief says, with plane fuselage to be hauled up from river

Exclusive
An influencer has slammed the government for fining parents when they take kids out of school during term time.

'I was fined for taking my children on holiday during term time - the government has no right to punish me'

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles 'set to star' in Amazon Prime documentary

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.

Jewellery store manager who took his own life after £1.4m raid 'saw the best in most people,' mum says
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during the Reform UK North West Essex conference at Parklands Quendon Hall

Nigel Farage says Tories are 'becoming desperate' as he stages Reform rally in Kemi Badenoch's constituency
A fire broke out at a synagogue in Salford

Large fire at synagogue in Salford as dozens of firefighters rush to the scene

Ukrainian soldiers raising the country's flag.

Europe divided over sending peacekeeping force to Ukraine

A man who was caught in the act stealing packets of meat from a supermarket has been jailed.

'You're nicked': Bodyworn camera footage shows moment police officer tackles serial shoplifter to the ground
Tony Blair

Brits 'will sacrifice privacy for efficiency', Blair claims as he pushes for digital ID cards and facial recognition
Crews search for survivors in the Potomac River outside Washington Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Horrifying moment of Washington mid-air crash, as Trump claims helicopter was 'flying too high'
Sarah Mayhew

‘Bloodthirsty’ couple jailed for life after killing and dismembering woman

World champion figure skaters and their coaches, a civil rights lawyer, students and their parents, and a soon-to-be-married pilot were among those who lost their lives in the tragic crash on Wednesday.

'Our hearts are shattered' - World champion skaters, troops and students among victims of Washington DC plane crash
AstraZeneca headquarters, office in Cambridge, England United Kingdom UK

AstraZeneca ditches £450m UK vaccine plant in fresh blow to Labour's growth mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News